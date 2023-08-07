Boozy blood pact backfires: Thai tipplers’ bond attempt leads to bloody rescue

Photo via Nation TV

Two drunk Thai men turned to a rescue team in Chon Buri province for medical aid after their attempt at cementing an everlasting bond through a blood pact went awry, leaving one of them with an unmanageable bleeding wound.

The Baan Tung Hiang Community Sawang Rescue Team, situated in the Phanat Nikhom district of Chon Buri, told Workpoint News that on July 6, around 8pm, two men urgently entered their premises seeking assistance for a laceration on one of the men’s wrists.

The individuals were identified as 34 year old Apichate Boonsa and 42 year old Boonhome Phew-ngam. Apichate sustained a deep gash on his left wrist, while Boonhome’s wound, situated on his left wrist as well, was less severe.

Detailing their predicament to the rescue team, the duo revealed they were co-workers at a local factory and had only been acquainted for a month. Yet, in this brief span, a deep camaraderie had developed, compelling them to solidify their friendship in the tradition of blood brothers.

On the day of the incident, the pair partook in alcoholic beverages. Amid their revelry, the idea of intensifying their camaraderie akin to blood brothers struck them. They proceeded to infuse their alcoholic drinks with holy water procured from a temple and subsequently incised their wrists, mingling their blood with the libation, an act intended to symbolize an enduring bond.

Tragically, Apichate’s wrist was accidentally lacerated too profoundly, resulting in profuse bleeding. Concerned for his companion’s wellbeing, Boonhome swiftly reached out to the rescue team for urgent medical intervention.

The rescue team administered initial aid to both individuals; however, the seriousness of Apichate’s injury necessitated hospital treatment.

Sinchai Lueang-On, a 46 year old member of the rescue team, elucidated that the practice, colloquially referred to as Phuk Siao (ผูกเสี่ยว) in the northeastern provinces of Thailand, involves using blood to sanctify vows, pledges, or agreements, endowing the words spoken with an inherent sense of authenticity and potency.

Follow us on :













Fundamentally, “Phuk Siao” translates to “binding a friendship,” with “Phuk” representing “bind” and “Siao” denoting “friendship.”