Bolt suspends driver, investigates ghostly decorated car

Bolt has suspended a driver from its platform while investigating a passenger’s complaint about a strangely decorated car that featured ghostly faces on the front-seat headrests.

The ride-hailing company confirmed it received the passenger’s report and has since contacted her for more information.

“We can confirm that Bolt received the passenger’s report and is investigating the incident. We understand that the experience was distressing, and we regret that the passenger felt their concerns were not taken seriously.

“Our team has contacted the passenger to request further information and is awaiting a response. The driver’s access to the Bolt platform has been suspended while we investigate and confirm that the vehicle meets our safety and roadworthiness requirements.

“Appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the review. The safety and comfort of everyone using our platform remain our priority.”

The response follows a Facebook post from yesterday, September 1, about unusual decorations inside a Bolt car.

Photos shared with the post showed ghostly faces covering the headrests of both front seats and facing passengers in the back. Another photo showed several body panels missing around the rear of the car. The passenger later complained to Bolt customer service.

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