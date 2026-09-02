Bolt suspends driver, investigates ghostly decorated car

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 2, 2026, 4:23 PM
1 minute read
Bolt suspends driver, investigates ghostly decorated car | Thaiger
Photo via Bolt/ We Are Consumers

Bolt has suspended a driver from its platform while investigating a passenger’s complaint about a strangely decorated car that featured ghostly faces on the front-seat headrests.

The ride-hailing company confirmed it received the passenger’s report and has since contacted her for more information.

“We can confirm that Bolt received the passenger’s report and is investigating the incident. We understand that the experience was distressing, and we regret that the passenger felt their concerns were not taken seriously.

“Our team has contacted the passenger to request further information and is awaiting a response. The driver’s access to the Bolt platform has been suspended while we investigate and confirm that the vehicle meets our safety and roadworthiness requirements.

“Appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the review. The safety and comfort of everyone using our platform remain our priority.”

A Bolt ride left a passenger disturbed after she found ghostly faces on headrests inside the car and later complained to customer service.
Photo via Facebook: We Are Consumers
A Bolt ride left a passenger disturbed after she found ghostly faces on headrests inside the car and later complained to customer service.
Photo via Facebook: We Are Consumers

The response follows a Facebook post from yesterday, September 1, about unusual decorations inside a Bolt car.

Photos shared with the post showed ghostly faces covering the headrests of both front seats and facing passengers in the back. Another photo showed several body panels missing around the rear of the car. The passenger later complained to Bolt customer service.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 2, 2026, 4:23 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.