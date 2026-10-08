2 Thai men arrested after body found in burned pickup in Trang

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 8, 2026, 6:00 PM
2 minutes read
2 Thai men arrested after body found in burned pickup in Trang
Photo via Amarin TV

Police in Trang arrested two Thai men after a man was found dead inside a burned-out pickup truck near Tha Ngio Reservoir in Huai Yot district. The case is linked to a dispute over a drug deal.

Firefighters were called to a roadside forest near the reservoir on the night of October 6 after a pickup truck was found on fire. Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters discovered human remains inside the vehicle.

A Thai woman, Siriluck, contacted Huai Yot Police Station after seeing a rescue foundation post and a news report showing the vehicle’s registration. She believed the deceased was her 37 year old brother, Theerasak, from Sichon district in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

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Siriluck said she had been unable to contact her brother for several days. She said Theerasak worked tapping rubber with his partner and travelled between Bang Klam and Sichon, where their mother lived alone following their father’s death. She said she could not understand why her brother would have gone to the reservoir.

Burned car leads to arrest of 2 murder suspects in Trang
Photo via Amarin TV

Witnesses reportedly told police that they had seen a tall, thin man wearing a cap standing near the pickup before it was discovered on fire. The description reportedly matched Theerasak.

Forensic investigators later confirmed the deceased man’s identity as Theerasak and began examining the circumstances surrounding his death.

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Police subsequently arrested two Thai men, identified as Nattawut and Pongpisut, on October 7. They were taken to the police station for questioning.

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Police reportedly seized bloodstained clothing, a pistol, cash and 200 methamphetamine tablets from Nattawut’s home.

Burned skeleton found in Trang
Photo via Amarin TV

According to police, Nattawut told investigators that a dispute over a drug order led to the killing. He allegedly said he had ordered 4,000 methamphetamine tablets from Theerasak for 30,000 baht and arranged to meet him at about 2pm on October 4.

Nattawut reportedly said Theerasak brought only 200 tablets, leaving him angry. He allegedly concealed his reaction before luring Theerasak to a quiet roadside area, where he fatally attacked him with a wooden stick.

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Nattawut reportedly told police that he then drove Theerasak’s body towards the reservoir, intending to leave it in the water. However, the pickup became stuck in mud before reaching the reservoir.

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Thai man arrested for murder in Trang
Photo via KhaoSod

He allegedly left the body there and contacted Pongpisut for assistance. The two reportedly bought petrol from a nearby grocery shop before setting fire to the pickup in an alleged attempt to conceal the death and destroy evidence.

KhaoSod reported that Pongpisut declined to speak to the media and repeatedly covered his face with his hands.

The report also contains an unclear reference to Pongpisut’s daughter and whether she was present during the incident. Nattawut reportedly insisted that the girl did not witness the alleged violence. Further details require confirmation from police or the source.

Two Thai men arrested in murder in Trang
Photo via KhaoSod

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 8, 2026, 6:00 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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