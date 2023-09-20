BMA to pay first instalment of 22 billion baht debt for BTS Skytrain extension

Picture courtesy of Wikipedia

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is set to pay the first instalment of the 22 billion baht debt it owes to Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC), the operator of the BTS Skytrain Green Line extension next month. This payment comes after the expected approval from the Bangkok Metropolitan Council (BMC). The debt relates to the Green Line extension and was discussed with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin earlier this week revealed Bangkok Governor, Chadchart Sittipunt.

The debt issue was first addressed in 2019 by the now-disbanded National Council for Peace and Order, which formed a panel to devise a solution. Despite its efforts, the panel failed to secure cabinet approval seven times, prompting further information gathering by the BMA.

The 57 year old Chadchart emphasised the necessity of transparency and fairness for all parties involved, including the public and private sectors. This is particularly important as more electric train investments are anticipated in the future.

The BMC is expected to take a few weeks to deliberate the matter before forwarding it to the Interior Ministry next month.

The BMA has suggested that the BMC allow it to utilise nearly half of its 50 billion baht savings to repay the 22.8 billion baht debt to BTSC. This debt stems from the installation of the electrical and mechanical systems for the Green Line extensions.

Last year, the BTS Skytrain, under the BTS Group Holdings Public Company, launched a video to demand their money back! BTS says the government owes them 40 billion baht and they want the debt paid, reported Bangkok Post.

Follow us on :













The BTS revealed it intends to shame the government by airing the debt-collection message on every screen inside BTS trains and station platforms along Sukhumvit, or the Green Line, for the next 15 days. To read more click HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.