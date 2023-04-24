BJT’s ambitious plan to creating a ‘land bridge’ to boost economic growth in southern Thailand

Anutin Charnvirakul.

The Bhumjaithai Party in Thailand vows to push forward with the development of a “land bridge” connecting the Andaman Sea with the Gulf of Thailand, which they believe will stimulate economic growth in the South.

Itthidet Supong, spokesperson for Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul, stated that Anutin is particularly keen on constructing an overland freight route, which is slated to link Ranong on the Andaman Coast to Chumphon at the edge of the Gulf of Thailand.

If completed, this land bridge would provide an alternative route for cargo ships looking to traverse between the Indian and Pacific Oceans. At present, these vessels must pass through the heavily congested Strait of Malacca.

According to Supong, if the land bridge project gains approval, there are plans to build a large seaport in Chumphon, whilst simultaneously upgrading the existing port in Ranong to accommodate container ships. A motorway, dual-track railway, and oil and gas pipelines will connect the ports. Moreover, an industrial estate with warehouses will be established further inland to minimise any adverse effects on the environment.

Supong added that this land bridge project is expected to generate revenue amounting to roughly 1.3 trillion baht and increase the region’s gross domestic product by 3.7%, all the while creating half a million jobs. Funding for this ambitious project will be sourced primarily through the Infrastructure Fund and the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement.

In related news, the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party is promising to bolster welfare support significantly, including doubling financial assistance for low-income earners. UTN deputy leader Suchart Chomklin, who also serves as Labour Minister, states that the value of the so-called “Welfare-Plus Card” will increase from 300-400 baht a month to around 1,000 baht per month.

During a rally in Chon Buri’s Phan Thong District, Chomklin pledged that if Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha remains in power after the May 14 General Election, the UTN would pick up where the incumbent government left off, moving forward with amendments to the Social Security Act. If successful, these changes would allow subscribers to access up to 30% of their pension before retirement.

As for the Move Forward Party (MFP), they are currently appealing to undecided voters to improve their standing in the upcoming polls. MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat has urged the electorate to vote for his party in the May 14 General Election, describing it as a rare opportunity to bring about transformative change in the country.

Proposed changes championed by the MFP include a new constitution to foster democratisation, elections of provincial governors, land redistribution, implementation of a 450-baht daily minimum wage, a solar-cell liberalisation policy to reduce household energy costs, and enhanced welfare assistance across the board.

Meanwhile, the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) has made it clear they will not ally with parties that don’t align with their stance on Thailand’s core institutions and principles, as stated by Sakoltee Phattiyakul, who oversees the party’s election strategy. Phattiyakul has emphasised the PPRP’s dedication to fostering national reconciliation and bridging the deep-seated divisions in Thai politics and society. However, they will not cooperate with any post-election government that includes parties holding opposing views on the nation, its religion, or its monarchy.