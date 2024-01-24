Biometric system glitch at Suvarnabhumi Airport causes passenger delays

Photo courtesy of Matichon

Suvarnabhumi International Airport faced significant disruptions early this morning when its biometric immigration system malfunctioned, causing delays and a rapid build-up of passengers. Immigration police swiftly implemented contingency measures to mitigate the impact on flight schedules.

In the predawn hours of yesterday, Suvarnabhumi Airport’s immigration department was thrown into chaos as the biometric system encountered technical issues around 4.30am. Chaired by Chaiyapruek Rimphadee, the Immigration Division 2 leader and spokesperson for the Immigration Bureau, a swift response was initiated to address the malfunctioning system.

Normally, the processing time from presenting a passport to receiving a stamped clearance by immigration officers at Suvarnabhumi Airport takes no more than 45 seconds per individual. However, due to the system failure, the time required per passenger exceeded one minute. The breakdown also affected the automatic passport control channels, which were unable to function, resulting in extended queues that stretched back to the baggage screening areas, reported KhaoSod.

As passengers bound for international flights quickly accumulated, the queues extended significantly from the usual immigration counters starting from 4.30am. The Immigration Division 2 communicated with the Immigration Checkpoint Technology Center, which oversees the biometric technology, urging an urgent resolution.

While the biometric system was down, airport officials resorted to manual checks and utilized the airport’s APPS to screen for individuals with outstanding warrants or overstays, expediting the clearance process to minimize the impact on departures.

Itthiphol Itthisarnronnachai, Chief of the Immigration Bureau, convened a meeting with Immigration Division 2 and other relevant parties, including the company responsible for the system maintenance, to investigate the cause of the problem and prevent future incidents. The swift response and remedial actions were in line with the government’s policy to promote a hospitable tourism environment, emphasizing the importance of convenience at international airports, which serve as the country’s gateway.

The efforts to quickly rectify the system failure at Suvarnabhumi Airport demonstrate the commitment of the Immigration Bureau to maintain smooth operations, ensuring that Thailand’s reputation as a tourist-friendly destination remains intact. The incident highlighted the importance of effective contingency planning and the agility of airport authorities to manage unforeseen technical challenges.

In related news, back in December last year, Suvarnabhumi Airport revolutionised travel by extending automatic passport channels for departing foreigners. Prompted by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s order, the upgrade streamlined processes, ensuring efficient departures for thousands daily.