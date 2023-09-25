Big Joke accused of being involved in online gambling operation

Photo via Facebook/ ฐานเศรษฐกิจ

Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) officers raided the home of Royal Thai Police (RTP) Deputy Commissioner Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn this morning over allegations of his involvement in an online gambling operation. Big Joke denied the allegation and refused to allow officers to enter his home.

CCIB officers attempted to raid five houses owned by Big Joke in Soi Vibhawadee 60 near the Police Sports Club in Bangkok’s Lak Si district at 8am today. One of the houses is Big Joke’s home while the other four provide accommodation for members of his team.

Big Joke did not allow any officers to enter his home and the CCIB Commissioner, Worrawat Nakhonbancha, is now negotiating with his 53 year old deputy.

An arrest warrant for the Big Joke has not yet been issued. The authorities’ primary objective is to search his residence for potential evidence related to the allegations and to conduct a thorough investigation.

According to Thai PBS, Big Joke’s financial transactions were allegedly found to involve the former president of Lamphun Warrior Football Club, Pongsiri “Tarn” Ratchawongsuek. Tarn was previously arrested for operating an online gambling site called TS911.com and for money laundering through his support of the football team.

Following Tarn’s arrest, police raided several locations in the provinces of Petchaburi, Samut Prakarn, Bangkok, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani and Sara Buri in search of the relevant suspects. Eleven people were arrested in the raids, including two police officers from Big Joke’s team.

Big Joke is favourite to be the new RTP Commissioner, as the current Commissioner, Damrongsak Kittipraphat, will retire on Sunday, October 1. The other three candidates are the three Deputy Commissioners, including Roy Ingkapairoj, Kittirat Phanphet and Torsak Sukvimol.

The new RTP commissioner will be appointed by newly elected Prime Minister Srettha Tavisin and the selection is scheduled for Wednesday, September 27.

Big Joke has been allegedly implicated in several major cases, including the recent murder of Police Major General Siwakorn Saibua. However, the case was recently transferred to the Crime Suppression Division by RTP Commissioner Damrongsak, leading many to suspect conflict within the RTP.

Damrongsak asserted that he was transferring the Big Joke case not due to any performance issues, but to ensure the security of the investigation, citing it as a standard procedure within the RTP.

More news to follow.

