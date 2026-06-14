Bhutan royals mourn passing of Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Photo courtesy of fm91bkk

The King and Queen of Bhutan have expressed their deep sorrow following the death of Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, offering their condolences to Thailand’s royal family and its people.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck paid tribute to the princess on Facebook, saying she had dedicated her life to serving her nation and its citizens.

He highlighted her work advancing justice and improving the welfare of women and children, as well as her service in the Royal Thai Armed Forces, describing her as someone with an unwavering dedication to others, reported Bangkok Post.

“Her commitment to public service earned her widespread respect and admiration,” he wrote.

The king extended his condolences to King Vajiralongkorn and the royal family on behalf of Bhutan.

“During this period of immense grief, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the king, the Royal Family, and the people of Thailand. We mourn with them the loss of a cherished princess whose life was dedicated to the service of her country and the welfare of its people.

“Our thoughts and prayers are especially with those who knew and loved Princess Bajrakitiyabha most dearly and who now mourn her loss.”