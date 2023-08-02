Beach beating: Thai transwomen assault foreigners in Pattaya

Photo via Facebook/ หลังคาแดงตีแผ่

In the early hours of this morning, a gang of twenty Thai transwomen unleashed a physical assault on three foreigners along Beach Road in Pattaya, raising concerns due to their previous involvement in violent acts in the area.

The Pattaya Tourist Police swiftly responded to a distress call and arrived at the scene to aid the victims, comprising two Saudi Arabian men and one Palestinian man. Visibly shaken, the foreigners were taken to the police station for questioning.

Meanwhile, the transwomen responsible for the assault awaited the arrival of the officers and the victims at the police station. During this time, they blamed the foreigners for the attack and continued shouting. The group claimed that two of the transwomen sustained injuries – a 23 year old with a wound on her mouth and a 20 year old with scratches on her arms, hands, and face.

In an interview with Channel 7, one of the transwomen disclosed that they were working as prostitutes and were seeking clients on the beach. A foreign man from the group approached her and agreed on a price. However, as they were leaving for a nearby hotel, the man’s friend questioned her gender identity, sparking a heated confrontation. Feeling overwhelmed, she called on her friends for support.

A local witness who observed the incident reported that the group of 20 transwomen attacked the foreigners, who attempted to flee but one of them fell to the ground and was subjected to a further assault. Despite the locals’ desire to intervene, they feared retaliation from the transwomen, as the group has a history of such violent acts.

The witness asserted that the gang frequently engages in such activities, seemingly emboldened by their large numbers and unafraid of repercussions. Additionally, many of the affected foreigners leave the country before any legal action can be taken.

The Tourist Police assured that they would conduct detailed interviews with the three foreigners and await the results of their health check-ups before considering potential charges against the transwomen involved in the attack.