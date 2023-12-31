Bazaar hotel Bangkok slapped with 1.3 million baht fine for unlawful construction

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Following the removal of the statues of Kru Kai Kaew and other deities, including Khun Paen, Umathumma, Brahma, nine-tailed fox, Thep Heng Chia, Thep Naja, and Thep Chaothaising, from the premises of The Bazaar Hotel Bangkok yesterday, a hefty fine of over 1.3 million baht (US$ 37,325) was levied on the company for unlawful construction activity in the area. Despite the widespread displacement, a single deity remained undisturbed – the sculpture of Shiva Nataraja.

The Facebook page Propholic revealed images of the now vacant hotel entrance, following the removal of the various deity statues. All that remained was an empty altar and the lone statue of Shiva Nataraja. This sparked curiosity among social media users, who began to question the history and significance of this particular statue.

Regarded as the supreme teacher of dance or Natya Shastra in India, Shiva holds a significant role in the beliefs of those who follow the Shaiva sect of Hinduism. Legend has it that Shiva’s dance was lauded and revered by the gods for its beauty and intimidation. Symbolising the creation of the world and mankind, Shiva Nataraja appears in the Tri-Vikrama pose, one of the 108 poses designed by Shiva himself, reported KhaoSod.

In his right hand, Shiva holds a drum symbolising the creation of the world, while his left hand encircles a ring of fire representing the end, where the fire will burn the world. Shiva once bet with Uma whether the newly created world was robust. Standing on one leg on a rock without falling while Naga was shaking the ocean, Shiva won. He created a new world by dancing on that rock. During his dance, fire and water flowed from his body, turning into life-sustaining elements.

Worshipping Shiva Nataraja is believed to bring about positive changes in life, blessings, good health, and immunity from diseases. His Highness Thongchai, also known as Brahma Mangalajarn (Thongchai Thammatcho), presided over a ceremony to bless and consecrate the Shiva Nataraja at the sacred site of Shivalai Sathan, the heart of Bangkok, in the Lumphini Night Bazaar Ratchada on December 31, 2015.