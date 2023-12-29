Bazaar Hotel Bangkok fined 1.3m baht over controversial sculpture

Suan Lum Night Bazaar Ratchadaphisek Co, operating the Bazaar Hotel Bangkok, has been slapped with a fine of 1.3 million baht (US$38,033). The penalty comes after the company allowed for the installation of a gargoyle-like sculpture, known as Khru Kai Kaew, on its rented premises. The half-god, half-demon figure sparked controversy due to its frightening appearance leading to numerous complaints from the public.

The contentious 4-metre by 3.5m sculpture was initially positioned at the hotel’s front, on land leased from the State Railway of Thailand (SRT). Following the backlash, the sculpture was moved to the rear of the hotel, covered with a sheet, and is awaiting collection by its owner, according to the company’s CEO, Pairot Thungthong.

Under an SRT directive, the sculpture’s removal was mandated within 30 days, set to end tomorrow. The company complied with the order and also settled the 1.3 million baht fine (US$38,033) on December 22. The fine was issued for a violation of the Building Control Act, which bars any construction on the specific SRT land without prior permission., reports Bangkok Post.

In an interesting twist, before the removal began, a ritual was conducted by five monks to free any spirits believed to be trapped within the sculpture. Just as the work was about to commence, Theppharit Paensuk, the managing director of Khrukaikaew Co, which owns the sculpture, made an unexpected appearance.

Theppharit contested the removal, citing a contract with the hotel that permitted the sculpture’s installation. A lawyer representing the hotel clarified that the contract was void, as the hotel’s prior management, which had signed the agreement with Khrukaikaew Co, lacked the legal authority to sub-lease the space. Despite his protest, Theppharit had no option but to allow the removal, warning of legal action if the sculpture, allegedly worth millions of baht, sustained any damage during the process.

