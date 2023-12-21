Battle of the butter cookies: Arsenal vs Imperial – the red tin rivalry

Photo courtesy of The Nation

It’s a cookie clash between two heavyweights, Arsenal and Imperial, with packaging so alike that many mistake them for siblings in the snack world.

But surprise, surprise – they’re the brainchildren of different culinary maestros. Crafted by KCG Group, Imperial cookies boast Tong Theeranusornkij as their creator since 1985. Meanwhile, Arsenal cookies emerge from the ovens of the Siam Ruammit Company, founded in 1976 and famed for other delectable snacks.

Why gift Danish cookies in a red tin during New Year festivities? It’s all about the auspicious allure of the colour red, echoing happiness, success, and good fortune from Chinese tradition. Beyond mere munching, these tins become symbols of sharing and benevolence.

The Western tradition of gifting buttery cookies seeped into Thai culture, where Arsenal and Imperial draw inspiration from Denmark’s Royal Dansk. With a dash of local flair, the red tin was chosen for its symbolism, ensuring these melt-in-the-mouth treats stay fresh and delightful, reported The Nation.

Ever wondered about those soldiers gracing the tins? Both brands claim Danish roots, leveraging Denmark’s cookie supremacy. But take a closer look – while Imperial features Danish soldiers by the Amalienborg Palace, Arsenal’s tin proudly showcases British soldiers against the iconic backdrop of Big Ben.

Follow us on :













In related news, Malaysia’s halal-certified bakeries are breaking free from a three-year ban on Christmas greetings. The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) declared yesterday, December 18, that businesses can now sprinkle some Yuletide joy on their cakes. The change came after a viral uproar over a leaked internal memo from Berry’s, a popular bakery chain, instructing staff to steer clear of Merry Christmas messages. The memo cited Jakim’s halal regulations, prompting a debate on social media. Read more about this story HERE.

In other news, an 11 year old Malaysian girl was hospitalised after consuming homemade cookies containing cannabis. Perak‘s Police Chief, Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, reported that she was treated at Hospital Taiping in the state last week. The girl is the daughter of a 38 year old man who has been arrested and subsequently tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The father now faces charges under both the Child Act and the Dangerous Drugs Act. Read more about this story HERE.