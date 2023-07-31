Bank job foiled: Thai man nabbed in Bangkok robbery caper

Photo via Facebook/ สืบสวนนครบาล2

Police last night arrested a Thai man in connection with an attempted bank robbery in the Ratchada neighbourhood of Bangkok.

The attempted bank robbery occurred in front of Soi Ratchadapisek 32 in the Chatuchak district of Bangkok on Tuesday, July 25. The suspect, 40 year old Jaratpong Srichai, visited the bank and feigned the intention of opening a new bank account.

A staff member informed Jaratpong that a new account required at least a 500 baht deposit. Jaratpong said he would get the money and disappeared.

Jaratpong returned to the bank for the second time but later left without approaching any members of staff. He then came back to the bank for a third time and used the toilet on the premises. After that, he approached a staff member at the counter and demanded the staff hand over money to him. Jaratpong said…

“I have a gun. Give me all the money!”

The staff member rushed to the security guard for help and Jaratpong made a break for it, escaping on his motorcycle.

Phahon Yothin Police Station officers managed to identify the thief and tracked him down to his hideout at a condominium in the Latphrao district of Bangkok.

Police then arrested Jaratpong yesterday evening while he was riding his motorcycle in the area. The motorcycle and his outfits confirmed he was the suspect in the case.

Jaratpong revealed to the police that he had worked as an electrician at the Makkasan Station of the Airport Rail Link for three years. He resigned because he got an offer to work in Japan.

According to Jaratpong, the headhunter told him that he needed to pay 200,000 baht up front. He borrowed money to pay the cost and later found out that the headhunter was a scammer. He did not know how to pay back the debt and decided to rob the bank.

Jaratpong was charged with attempted robbery. Officers did not reveal the punishment or consequences of the charge.