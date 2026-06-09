Homeless man punches Bangladeshi tourist in the face on Pattaya Beach

A Bangladeshi tourist suffered a nosebleed after being punched in the face by a homeless individual while walking with friends along Pattaya Beach early yesterday, June 8.

Police from Pattaya City Police Station and Tourist Police responded to the incident at 1.16am on Pattaya Beach. Rescue workers from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya provided first aid to the tourist at the scene.

The Bangladeshi man, identified as 48 year old Hasan, suffered facial injuries after being struck in the nose, resulting in a nosebleed. He declined further treatment at the hospital after receiving first aid.

A witness, identified only as Chompoo, said the tourist had been walking along the beachfront with a group of around three to five friends when a homeless man approached them.

According to Chompoo, there was no argument or confrontation before the man punched the tourist in the face and immediately walked away.

The witness added that the same individual is regularly seen around Pattaya Beach and often causes concern among beachgoers. Chompoo also claimed the man appeared to have mental health issues and had previously been seen urinating in public areas.

The incident has renewed concerns among some residents and business operators about homeless people living in public areas around Pattaya Beach.

Siam Chon News reported that residents called on relevant agencies to inspect the area, assess vulnerable individuals, and develop long-term solutions to improve public safety and maintain Pattaya’s image as an international tourist destination.

In similar news, police and city officials in Pattaya ordered a homeless man to leave South Pattaya Beach after residents and tourists complained that he had repeatedly masturbated in public near the old pier area, causing concerns over public indecency.