Bangkok’s Sustainability Expo 2023 highlights local goods and projects

The Sustainability Expo (SX) 2023 was inaugurated on Friday with a soft launch, putting the spotlight on the potential of local goods to enhance lifestyle standards.

Known as the most extensive annual sustainability exhibition in the ASEAN region, SX 2023 is taking place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok until October 8.

Three sectors, the SX Food Festival, SX Marketplace, and SX Kids Zone, were unveiled on Friday. The principal exhibition, however, is slated to start at a later date.

A formal opening ceremony is scheduled for tomorrow, between 2pm and 4pm, with Sumet Tantivejkul, the secretary-general of the Chaipattana Foundation, and Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, the president and CEO of Thai Beverage Plc, expected to attend.

The public yesterday explored the SX Marketplace, which hosts over 200 stores operated by local communities and organisations. Orasa Tosawang, the managing director of Saraphad Sabbhasilp (Social Enterprise), emphasised how social enterprises can assist local artisans in showcasing their crafts through innovative designs and marketing strategies.

Saraphad Sabbhasilp, which was founded six years ago, initially helped a Phuket community sell their handmade goods on Facebook without charging any commission. Currently, the group collaborates with more than 20 communities across 10 provinces.

Sustainability product success

Orasa said the group is based on goodwill to help villagers have better living conditions.

“The enterprise is recognised for its handcrafted items like naturally dyed clothing, home decorations, and fashion accessories, with some uniquely designed products exported to Finland and Saudi Arabia.”

Jeremiah Pitakwong, CEO of Media and Event Business of Amarin Corporation, highlighted how the SX Marketplace exemplifies the success of sustainable product projects by all stakeholders.

Citing the Mae Chaem Model Plus project in Chiang Mai as an example, Jeremiah explained how the community’s efforts to reduce PM2.6 pollution during the annual dry season led them to start bamboo furniture production, thereby adding value to their products and enhancing their income.

Amnart Reansoi, owner of Tan Khun Organic Farm in Nakhon Pathom, shared his approach to generating food security by raising free-range chickens and selling eggs. He emphasised his aim to produce high-quality eggs without causing harm to people or the environment.

“I want to create a fair and sustainable business model.”

Lastly, Tongjai Tanachanond, the working group director for SX 2023, revealed that over 10,000 square metres were converted into a Thai Street Food Museum, featuring over 120 food shops.

Chefs, both local and foreign, will present a unique menu centred on good health and sustainability, Bangkok Post reported.

