Bangkok’s Sai Mai district set to receive its first hospital

Photo: Bangkok Post

Bangkok’s Sai Mai district, the second most populated district with 209,556 inhabitants, is set to receive its first hospital. This development comes as a result of the initiative by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, who recognised the district’s lack of hospitals under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

Chadchart Sittipunt, on a recent visit to the district alongside Sai Mai district councillor Rattikan Kaewkerdmee, district chief Sombat Kanokthipwan, and other officials, noted the pressing need for a healthcare facility. Without a BMA-affiliated hospital, most of the district’s inhabitants are referred to the Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital, supervised by the Directorate of Medical Services under the Royal Thai Air Force.

The new Sai Mai hospital will be built on a 20-rai land parcel donated by a local resident. In addition to this, City Hall plans to establish two public health centres to cater to the district’s healthcare needs.

“The development won’t only benefit the district’s residents, but also those living in the neighbouring Klong Sam Wa district. The districts have a combined population of about 400,000, similar to a province,” the 57 year old governor explained.

Furthermore, the BMA has a number of solutions in the pipeline to address the district’s traffic congestion. These include constructing more park-and-ride facilities to encourage public transport usage and extending bicycle lanes in the area.

Tackling the issue of flooding in the district is also a priority for the BMA, with plans to improve 14 areas prone to floods in Sai Mai district. Chadchart announced that Vacharapol and Sai Mai roads will be upgraded to prevent flooding after heavy rainfall, reported Bangkok Post.

Bangkok’s Don Mueang district is slated to become the first beneficiary of a new hospital under the “50 districts, 50 hospitals” initiative, announced by Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew. This program is among 13 initiatives introduced by the minister upon taking office. Read more HERE.

