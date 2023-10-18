PM2.5 dust particles return due to season change in Bangkok

Photo: KhaoSod.

Bangkok is currently grappling with the return of PM2.5 dust particles, predominantly due to the transition from the rainy season to the colder months. Rising atmospheric pressure and stagnant air contribute to the accumulation of these particles.

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment reported today, that the PM2.5 situation in Bangkok and surrounding areas ranged from 24.3 to 49.8 micrograms per cubic metre (ug/m3), indicating levels from good (green) to starting to impact health (orange).

The air quality in Bangkok is starting to be affected by PM2.5 dust. The standard value for PM2.5 dust particles has been adjusted from not exceeding 50 ug/m3 over 24 hours to not exceeding 37.5 ug/m3.

This change, effective from June 1, has tightened the air quality index of Thailand and improved the efficiency of the PM2.5 dust situation warning system. This enables faster alerts, allowing the public to follow the situation and take recommended actions to reduce health impacts. The information can be accessed through the website and Air4Thai application.

In addition, the Thailand Meteorological Department announced in its fourth warning that the depression storm may intensify.

Since this is the end of the rainy season and approaching winter, the atmospheric pressure tends to rise and air circulation decreases, leading to the accumulation of PM2.5 dust particles.

The PCD estimates that the orange-level dust situation will persist for another one to two days. Therefore, the public is urged to closely monitor the situation at http://air4thai.pcd.go.th/webV2/region.php?region=0, reported KhaoSod.

In a noteworthy scientific study, researchers are investigating the potential of three herbal plants to combat chronic diseases linked to PM2.5 dust.

