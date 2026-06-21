Bangkok’s oldest herbal medicine street is fading

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: June 21, 2026, 1:45 PM
50 1 minute read
Bangkok’s oldest herbal medicine street is fading | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A historic herbal medicine district on the eastern bank of Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River is fading, as ageing shopkeepers say falling sales and strict drug regulations are pushing the centuries old trade towards extinction.

Tha Phra Chan, one of Bangkok’s oldest piers, has long served as a transport hub and the birthplace of traditional Thai herbal medicine. Its lanes are still lined with shops selling balms, oils and remedies passed down through generations, though business has slowed sharply in recent years.

Payao Sitthisong, 70 year old owner of the herbal medicine store that bears her name, said the area was once known as Dong Ya, or Medicine Cluster, where vendors set up simple stalls around Wat Mahathat using homemade remedies, with no FDA approval or regulation at the time.

“This is part of the roots of Thai culture. One day, it may no longer exist.

“But the truth is, this is where it all started, right here at Tha Phra Chan.”

The neighbouring Tha Chang area grew under Tha Phra Chan’s influence but now specialises only in topical remedies. Jitra Sirilerdpornchai, 80 year old owner of the Lor Yong Jit store there, said her shop focuses on herbal balms for external use.

Most remaining customers are Thai, with few foreign tourists aware of the area’s history. Payao said sales have dropped sharply since the pandemic, from thousands of baht a day to a few thousand at most.

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Sellers also face mounting difficulty registering products with Thailand’s FDA. Many traditional ingredients lack recognised scientific names or documentation, while strict production standards are often unaffordable for small producers, leaving much of the trade unregistered and out of formal retail channels.

For Tha Phra Chan’s shopkeepers, the trade reflects culture and folk tradition built over generations. Some believe renewed interest from foreign visitors could yet revive the area, reported Bangkok Post.

Bangkok's oldest herbal medicine street is fading
Photo courtesy of Kapook

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: June 21, 2026, 1:45 PM
50 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.