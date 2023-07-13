Bangkok’s Luang Phaeng road collapse spurs urgent motion for improved oversight

A worker walks past a collapsed elevated road in Bangkok, Tuesday, July 11 (AP/Thanchote Thanawikran)

A discussion unfolded in the House of Representatives yesterday, centred on an urgent motion following the catastrophic collapse of an under-construction elevated road on Luang Phaeng Road the evening before.

The motion was brought forth by Theerarat Samrejvanich of the Pheu Thai Party, a representative for Bangkok. During the meeting, Theerarat asked for cooperation from agencies associated with the project to collaboratively determine the incident’s cause and to develop strategies to prevent such tragedies in the future. The collapse happened in the district of Lat Krabang.

Theerarat also implored the involved authorities to issue fair compensation to the impacted individuals, deeming the 3,500 baht that the construction companies issued to accident victims, to handle their monthly house rent, as insufficient. She urged the culprits responsible for the construction of the road to regain the trust of the motorists using their infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Surachet Praweewongwut, a listed MP for the Forward Party, insisted on the importance of acquiring more data and evidence surrounding the incident to extract valuable lessons. He also suggested a review of the consortium formed by a pair of construction companies to assess if they are still apt to handle similar construction tasks.

Surachet added that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) must provide clarification regarding the permission awarded to the contractors for using precast concrete components procured from a factory, instead of resorting to on-site moulding as demanded by the contract. The extent of the project’s supervision should also be disclosed according to Surachet.

Surajit Pongsingwittaya, a councillor for Lat Krabang district and a member of the Pheu Thai, yesterday suggested an urgent motion to the Bangkok Metropolitan Council to establish an extraordinary committee. This committee would oversee other significant infrastructure projects undertaken by the BMA.

Although most of the councillors from Bangkok agreed with the proposal, it faced opposition from Napapon Chirakul, the Democrat councillor for Bangkok Noi district. Napapon expressed his concern that setting such a committee would meddle with the efforts of the BMA’s Committee on Public Works and Utilities, the main regulatory body for large-scale projects in Bangkok.

Napapon stated his agreement regarding the formation of a committee specifically to inspect the collapsed road in the district of Lat Krabang but expressed his reservations about broadening the remit to include all other projects in Bangkok, reported Bangkok Post.

