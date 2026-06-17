Lat Phrao Road collapse repaired after overnight operation

A section of Lat Phrao Road in Bangkok collapsed last night, June 16, causing traffic disruption but no reported injuries or vehicle damage.

JS100 Radio issued an urgent traffic alert after the Lat Phrao Road collapse occurred outside Lotus Bang Kapi. The incident led to significant congestion in the area, although the exact time of the collapse was not disclosed.

Images shared by motorists and local media showed a section of the road surface cracking and giving way, leaving a large hole in the roadway. According to Thai PBS, the cavity measured approximately two metres deep, four metres long, and 1.5 metres wide.

Authorities immediately closed the affected lanes to allow engineers and emergency personnel to assess the damage and begin repairs. Officers from Lat Phrao Police Station were deployed to manage traffic and ensure the safety of motorists.

Bangkok Permanent Secretary Narong Rueangsri said this morning, June 17, that officials and construction crews worked through the night to restore the road. Full traffic access resumed at 5am.

Narong explained that workers first pumped water from the damaged area before carrying out engineering repairs. Compacted cement was then used to stabilise the site, followed by fast-setting concrete, which had hardened by around 1am.

Speaking to Thai PBS, construction supervisor Sombat said electrical cables installed beneath the road by the Provincial Electricity Authority may have been linked to the incident.

He suggested that rainwater could have seeped into underground infrastructure, creating a cavity beneath the road surface that eventually caused the collapse. Sombat added that another road collapse was reported at the same location in 2024.

Thai PBS reported that 55 underground manholes containing electrical cables are located along Lat Phrao Road between Ratchadaphisek Intersection and Bang Kapi Intersection.

Officials said scans previously carried out along the route detected five underground cavities, all of which had already been repaired.

Further inspections and scanning operations will be conducted along Lat Phrao Road and other major routes, particularly those near rail infrastructure, to identify potential risks and improve public safety.

One of Bangkok’s major road collapses occurred in September last year on Samsen Road outside Vajira Hospital. That incident created a large sinkhole and was attributed to a burst water main that caused erosion beneath the road surface.