Bangkok’s Khlong Toei to host ASEAN’s largest sustainability expo in 2023

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post.

Experience the heart of sustainability in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei District: SX 2023, ASEAN’s premier gathering. Mark your calendar for a journey to the future of sustainability, as the spectacular Sustainability Expo 2023 (SX 2023) unfolds at the Prestigious Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) from September 29 to October 8.

SX 2023’s director, Tongjai Thanachanan, briefed the press about the event’s fourth annual occurrence and the philosophy it aims to promote: Good Balance, Better World. It aims to shed light on sustainability trends and innovative practices and pay tribute to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua for his ongoing commitment to royal projects designed to enhance the well-being and contentment of Thai citizens.

The Sustainability Expo 2023 (SX 2023), proudly themed Sufficiency for Sustainability, pays tribute to the profound Sufficiency Economy Philosophy of the late and revered His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great (Rama IX). This profound ideology guides us towards a future built on self-sufficiency and ecological balance.

Thai Beverage, in collaboration with four prominent partners – Frasers Property, PTT Global Chemical, Siam Cement Group (SCG), and Thai Union Group – stands at the forefront of hosting SX 2023, an event that promises to be an inspiring showcase of sustainable living and forward-thinking practices.

The 10-day event is poised to draw a substantial audience, with an estimated 320,000 attendees anticipated. More than 100 organisations, 500 regional and global sustainable business networks, and 250 guest speakers have been extended invitations to take part.

SX 2023 will be divided into five zones: SEP Inspiration, promoting ideas based on the sufficiency economy philosophy; Better Me, teaching attendees about harmonious cohabitation with people from different generations; Better Living, showcasing leading companies’ activities and projects centred on a clean environment and circular economy; Better Community, advocating for equality; and Better World, an art exhibit centred around sustainability.

