Bangkok’s Green Line extension routes to charge 15 baht flat fare

Passengers travelling on the Green Line’s second extension routes in Bangkok will be charged a flat rate of 15 baht (US$0.44) per trip, starting from January 2, as per the announcement by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA). The flat fare is applicable to the 12.8 kilometres Bearing-Kheha route in Samut Prakan and the 18.4 kilometres Mo Chit-Saphan Mai-Khu Khot section.

The notice, signed by Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, also mentions a reduced fare of 10 baht (US$0.29) per trip for students and children utilising Rabbit children cards. Previously, the BMA mentioned capping the fare for the entire Green Line at 62 (US$1.81) baht per trip, reports Bangkok Post.

Surapong Laoha-Unya, Chief Executive Officer of Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC), assured that the company is prepared to enforce the new fare and will assist in familiarising passengers with it.

He also said…

“We will put on the fare notice as soon as possible so the commuters are aware of it,”

The services on the two extension routes have been free of charge since their inception. The first phase of the Bearing-Samut Prakan stretch, from Bearing to Samrong, commenced on April 3, 2017, and the second phase from Samrong to the terminal station in Samut Prakan started on December 6, 2018. The Mo Chit-Lat Phrao intersection started services on August 9, 2019, followed by the Lat Phrao intersection-Kasetsart route on December 4 the same year. The remaining stations were opened on December 16, 2020.

The decision to charge passengers for the Green Line’s 2nd extension routes seems to be a strategic move by the BMA to mitigate its escalating debt. The BMA owes BTSC 30 billion baht (US$876 million) for providing operation and maintenance services. The two sections are estimated to have an average daily passenger count of 400,000.

A Transport Ministry source disclosed that the Department of Rail has urged the BMA to upgrade its system to accommodate the EMV contactless payment adopted by the MRTA and State Railway of Thailand. This is aimed at easing the government’s common ticket system scheme.

The Green Line’s second extension connects with the Pink Line monorail at Wat Phra Si Mahathat station and the Yellow Line monorail at Samrong station.

In related news, Bangkok BTS accepts WeChat Pay.