Bangkok’s electrifying fare cap: Next week’s ’20 baht’ trial ride

The Thai Transport Minister last night revealed that an impending fare cap on Bangkok’s electric train network is set to materialise next week. The initiative, spearheaded by the government, proposes a maximum fare of 20 baht per trip and is expected to be trialled on the Red and Purple lines next Monday, as disclosed by Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit.

The Pheu Thai Party, the ruling party, pledged this fare cap to its followers during this year’s electoral campaign. This commitment was aimed at easing the financial burden on the city’s commuters who utilise the capital’s electric rail routes.

However, a planned review of the programme by the Cabinet, initially slated for today, has been postponed until next week. This is due to the absence of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Currently, the fare structure on the Purple Line, spanning between Klong Bang Phai and Tao Poon stations, ranges from 14 to 42 baht per trip. Similarly, the Red Line, connecting Rangsit and Taling Chan, charges between 12 and 42 baht per journey. This new initiative aims to standardise these fares, making daily commuting more affordable for the masses.

Last week the board of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) voted to reduce the fare for the Purple Line electric train service to no more than 20 baht. Initially, this fare rate applies only to those paying with standard EMV credit or debit cards, identifiable by their four overlapping curved lines symbol, similar to a WiFi symbol.

It is expected to reduce the Purple Line’s revenue by 60%, or 190 million baht per year. However, it is also believed to increase passenger numbers by 10,000 per day or 17% from an average of approximately 56,000 passengers per day.

The Purple Line elevated train service has a total of 16 stations, starting from Khlong Bang Phai station in Bang Rak Phatthana Subdistrict, Bang Bua Thong District, Nonthaburi Province, on National Highway No. 9. Read more about the story HERE.

