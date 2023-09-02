Bangkok’s ‘Beautiful Roads’ project aims to enhance cityscape

Image by Andrey Khrobostov

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has initiated a new endeavour to enhance the city’s traffic islands, lands under expressways, and public pavements. The project, dubbed “Beautiful Roads”, aims to augment the overall landscape of roads, including road surfaces, traffic lights, light poles, on-road utilities, and the reorganisation of street food vendors, and roadside surroundings.

Chadchart Sittipunt, the Bangkok governor, revealed that the project is a collaboration between the BMA, the Public Works Department, the Environment Department and the Traffic and Transport Department. The initiative will initially target three major roads in Bangkok: Ram Intra Road (the Pink Line train section), Ramkhamhaeng Road (Lam Sali-Min Buri section of the Orange Line), and Lat Phrao-Srinakarin Road (Yellow Line section).

Chadchart disclosed that beginning in January next year, the Department of Highways and the BMA will commence tree planting on Ram Intra Road and Lat Phrao-Srinakarin Road, whereas the pavements along Ramkhamhaeng Road will receive a makeover with added greenery in March.

The project plans to cultivate more trees on road islands and pavements across 14 districts, covering a total of 34 kilometres. The initiative is slated for completion within the year, with other major roads in Bangkok expected to undergo similar enhancements next year.

In addition to this, the Public Works Department has extended the Beautiful Roads project to areas under flyovers or expressways. This includes regions under the Na Ranong Intersection flyover, Tha Phra underground tunnel, and other locations where construction is managed by the BMA.

Follow us on :













Chadchart also noted that the Traffic and Transport Department would establish an additional traffic lane for motorbikes to ensure safety during the revamp work. The governor expressed optimism that the project would significantly enhance the cityscape and improve the day to day experiences of Bangkok’s residents and visitors, reports Bangkok Post.

Follow our latest stories on our new Facebook page: CLICK HERE.