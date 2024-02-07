Green sanctuaries: Exploring Suan Suk Jai Park in Bangkok

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Suan Suk Jai Park is part of over 100 community green spaces established under the 15-minute Pocket Park campaign helmed by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

The 15-Minute Pocket Park initiative, introduced in 2022, is among Chadchart’s strategies to address environmental issues by increasing green public spaces throughout the city.

A 49 year old local, Kantika Kongglom, frequents Suan Suk Jai, a community park conveniently situated near her residence within Soi Seri Thai 73. She opts for a jog and a workout at the park thrice a week.

Another resident, 56 year old office worker Chaleao LongpolKlang is also a regular visitor to the park. He appreciates the park’s green environment and its proximity to his home.

“You would not travel far to exercise.”

Chaleao expressed his wish for more parks in Bangkok due to the city’s increasing congestion and deteriorating air quality.

Existing parks and sports fields are rejuvenated through garden improvements, while abandoned spaces are repurposed into neighbourhood parks that are easily accessible, within a 15-minute or 800-metre walk from residences.

Pornphrom Vikitsreth, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) chief sustainability officer supervising the campaign, disclosed that the city currently houses over 100 pocket parks. The goal is to expand this number to 500 within the next four years.

Pornphrom emphasised the crucial role of accessibility, explaining how each district office in Bangkok plays a pivotal part in either discovering or enhancing a park within their community. The district office is responsible for managing the green space in its area, which falls into three categories: BMA-owned, state enterprises-owned, and private sector-owned, reported Bangkok Post.

The campaign is financially backed by Wepark, a collaborative platform devoted to developing small and sustainable green public spaces. Wepark provides comprehensive support throughout the process, including design, supervision and maintenance mechanisms for each park, said Pornphrom.

“The support from the private sector is also important.

“Thai PBS, for instance, has improved their outdoor space to welcome the public for exercise. Their park is one of the 15-Minute Pocket Parks. Other private sector entities interested in developing green space can also join the campaign.”