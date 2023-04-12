Bangkok Voted No.3 Top Destination for Backpackers 2023 | GMT

https://youtu.be/peBhpclMqS8

Thailand news is abuzz with exciting updates for locals and tourists alike. Bangkok has been voted as the third top destination for backpackers in 2023, and the city is gearing up for the annual Songkran festival celebrations. While a Thai man won 5000 baht for his best outfit at the office’s Songkran party, a senior Buddhist monk has criticized dressing like the Emerald Buddha as inappropriate.

Aerothai has reported a 66% increase in domestic and international flights facilitated over the Songkran holidays, from today until April 17. Meanwhile, the South Korean Ambassador to Thailand and embassy staff got into the Thai New Year festive spirit by taking part in the traditional “Ram Thai” dance, which went viral with over 400,000 views on social media.

In other Songkran news, Silom Road in the Bang Rak District, a popular destination for water fights, will remain open this year. Both locals and tourists can participate in the water fights on the streets and sidewalks of each Soi. With so many exciting events taking place, it’s no wonder Thailand remains a top tourist destination for people from all over the world.