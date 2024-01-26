Bangkok version of Monopoly helps to boost tourism

Photo courtesy of TAT Newsroom

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) teamed up with Winning Moves, one of the top board game publishers, to introduce the Bangkok edition of the popular economics-themed game, Monopoly.

This Thai twist on the classic Monopoly game boasts 22 dazzling properties, each a stunning showcase of Bangkok’s iconic landmarks and attractions. From the majestic Grand Palace to the serene Wat Pho, the enchanting Wat Arun, Chatuchak Weekend Market, and the MBK Centre.

Players can wheel and deal their way through the city, snatching up properties, making killer trades, and collecting rent from fellow contenders who dare to land on their turf. The Monopoly Bangkok edition isn’t just a game; it’s a journey through the heart and soul of Thailand’s vibrant capital.

Designed to turbocharge tourism, this board game promises to open the floodgates of discovery, putting Bangkok’s splendours on the global map, reported The Nation.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool introduces the Thai-themed board game.

“We are thrilled to roll out the latest Monopoly edition, a whimsical and educational experience that will unravel Bangkok’s tapestry of rich history and culture.”

The Monopoly Bangkok edition hits the shelves in March, available in both Thai and English editions. This edition marks the third jewel in the Thai Monopoly crown, following the wildly successful Phuket and Chiang Mai editions launched in 2022 and 2023.

In related news, TAT is set to initiate year-round campaigns aimed at elevating tourism in Chiang Mai. The news was delivered by TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, who reported a surge in tourism in the region following the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.

From January to November of last year, Chiang Mai saw around 9.4 million tourists grace its attractions, marking a 24% increase in comparison to the same timeframe in 2022. Domestic tourists accounted for approximately 73% of this influx, with the remaining travellers hailing from international destinations.

The leading countries of origin for these foreign visitors were China, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Malaysia.