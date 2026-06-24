Srinakharinwirot University vows investigation into govt recruitment exam fraud

As an organiser of the government recruitment examination, Srinakharinwirot University promised to conduct an investigation into the exam fraud, coordinating with the relevant agencies to ensure a thorough investigation.

The examination corruption scandal emerged after the Central Investigation Bureau’s Anti-Corruption Division and the National Anti-Corruption Commission arrested a 31 year old suspect, Wichit, on June 22.

Wichit and others were found manipulating answer sheets to help paying candidates pass recruitment exams for positions in local administrative organisations.

Police said the group charged applicants between 350,000 and 800,000 baht, depending on the role and location.

The Department of Local Administration, which oversaw the recruitment process, confirmed it had assigned Srinakharinwirot University to conduct the examination.

Accordingly, the university released an official statement today, June 24. The university said it is preparing to establish a committee to examine the testing process and ensure transparency. It also stated it is ready to cooperate with relevant agencies conducting the investigation.

In the statement, the university also assured the public that it would disclose progress of the investigation where legally permitted and stressed that all procedures would follow principles of good governance and the rule of law.

The investigation has also drawn attention to a former deputy interior minister, who has not been named, following a leaked audio clip. According to the leaked conversation, a payment of 350,000 baht was allegedly offered to the high-ranking official to facilitate the scheme.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said further investigation is required before any conclusions can be made regarding the audio recording. He also instructed the Ministry of Interior to consider invalidating the recent examination results and recruitment process.

Some candidates who passed the exam and have already started work have maintained their innocence. They said they achieved their positions through their own efforts and opposed any move to cancel the results, citing the time and effort invested in the process.