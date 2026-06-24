Srinakharinwirot University vows investigation into govt recruitment exam fraud

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 24, 2026, 4:49 PM
107 1 minute read
Srinakharinwirot University vows investigation into govt recruitment exam fraud | Thaiger
Photo by Srinakharinwirot University

As an organiser of the government recruitment examination, Srinakharinwirot University promised to conduct an investigation into the exam fraud, coordinating with the relevant agencies to ensure a thorough investigation.

The examination corruption scandal emerged after the Central Investigation Bureau’s Anti-Corruption Division and the National Anti-Corruption Commission arrested a 31 year old suspect, Wichit, on June 22.

Wichit and others were found manipulating answer sheets to help paying candidates pass recruitment exams for positions in local administrative organisations.

Police said the group charged applicants between 350,000 and 800,000 baht, depending on the role and location.

The Department of Local Administration, which oversaw the recruitment process, confirmed it had assigned Srinakharinwirot University to conduct the examination.

Government recruitment exam cheating
Photo via One News

Accordingly, the university released an official statement today, June 24. The university said it is preparing to establish a committee to examine the testing process and ensure transparency. It also stated it is ready to cooperate with relevant agencies conducting the investigation.

In the statement, the university also assured the public that it would disclose progress of the investigation where legally permitted and stressed that all procedures would follow principles of good governance and the rule of law.

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The investigation has also drawn attention to a former deputy interior minister, who has not been named, following a leaked audio clip. According to the leaked conversation, a payment of 350,000 baht was allegedly offered to the high-ranking official to facilitate the scheme.

Srinakharinwirot University responds exam fraud
Photo by Wisit.an via Wikimedia

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said further investigation is required before any conclusions can be made regarding the audio recording. He also instructed the Ministry of Interior to consider invalidating the recent examination results and recruitment process.

Some candidates who passed the exam and have already started work have maintained their innocence. They said they achieved their positions through their own efforts and opposed any move to cancel the results, citing the time and effort invested in the process.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 24, 2026, 4:49 PM
107 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.