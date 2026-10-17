Bangkok tuk tuk driver fined after charging tourists 4,000 baht

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 17, 2026, 10:00 AM
1 minute read
Bangkok tuk tuk driver fined after charging tourists 4,000 baht
Photo courtesy of Siam News

Hua Mak Police Station has fined a tuk tuk driver 1,500 baht after he charged two Russian tourists 4,000 baht (US$120) for a ride across Bangkok. The pair transferred only 400 baht when they reached their destination.

The fare dispute took place on October 12 at around 11pm near the Sports Authority of Thailand on Ramkhamhaeng Road, in Hua Mak subdistrict, Bang Kapi district. The 31 year old and 34 year old tourists had hailed the tuk tuk to travel to Sukhumvit Soi 4.

Police began checking the case yesterday, October 16, after a video of the exchange spread on social media and drew criticism online. Officers reported the matter to their superiors and asked the driver to come in and explain.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28 year old driver, Piya (surname withheld), told police he did charge the tourists 4,000 baht. He confirmed they paid 400 baht by bank transfer when the ride ended.

Police also found that Piya could not show a driving licence during the check. He was charged with collecting a fare above the rate set in ministerial regulations and driving a public vehicle without showing a licence to officers.

Police settled both offences with fines: 500 baht for overcharging and 1,000 baht for the licence offence, 1,500 baht in total.

Hua Mak police have also contacted the Department of Land Transport. The department is preparing to summon the vehicle’s registered owner and Piya to explain the facts before deciding on any further action.

Related Articles
Bangkok tuk tuk driver fined after charging tourists 4,000 baht | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Siam News

In similar news:

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 17, 2026, 10:00 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
Latest Thailand News
Thailand weather today, 17 October: heavy rain in 20 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 17 October: heavy rain in 20 provinces, Bangkok showers

4 hours ago
Five African women arrested for visa overstays on Koh Samui Crime News

Five African women arrested for visa overstays on Koh Samui

18 hours ago
American company director arrested over unpaid wages allegations Crime News

American company director arrested over unpaid wages allegations

18 hours ago
Pattaya restaurant catches fire after loud bang, no casualties Pattaya News

Pattaya restaurant catches fire after loud bang, no casualties

19 hours ago
Man killed in shooting outside Bangkok cannabis shop Bangkok News

Man killed in shooting outside Bangkok cannabis shop

19 hours ago
Bangkok tuk tuk driver fined over 4,000 baht fare demand Bangkok News

Bangkok tuk tuk driver fined over 4,000 baht fare demand

19 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested over fake study seeking teen nude photos Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested over fake study seeking teen nude photos

20 hours ago
Vietnamese men illegally cross into Thailand, blame Facebook job offer Crime News

Vietnamese men illegally cross into Thailand, blame Facebook job offer

23 hours ago
Chinese man held in Phuket over nearly five-year visa overstay Phuket News

Chinese man held in Phuket over nearly five-year visa overstay

23 hours ago
Pattaya girl beaten by group after no-makeup photo gossip Pattaya News

Pattaya girl beaten by group after no-makeup photo gossip

24 hours ago
Pattaya gambling bust catches nine after condo left unlocked Pattaya News

Pattaya gambling bust catches nine after condo left unlocked

24 hours ago
Cambodian suspect farts at police during Pattaya drug raid Pattaya News

Cambodian suspect farts at police during Pattaya drug raid

1 day ago
Thailand&#8217;s new baggage search rules take effect today Thailand News

Thailand’s new baggage search rules take effect today

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 16 October: heavy rain in 21 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 16 October: heavy rain in 21 provinces, Bangkok showers

1 day ago
South Korean man held after Thai woman reports Pattaya assault Crime News

South Korean man held after Thai woman reports Pattaya assault

2 days ago
Pattaya driver asks couple to wait until hotel before sex acts Pattaya News

Pattaya driver asks couple to wait until hotel before sex acts

2 days ago
Man steals whole lottery board, sells tickets on way home Northern Thailand News

Man steals whole lottery board, sells tickets on way home

2 days ago
Black bag stuffed with over 100 wet underwear found in Buriram Northern Thailand News

Black bag stuffed with over 100 wet underwear found in Buriram

2 days ago
Thailand, Switzerland push EFTA deal and US0m carbon plan Politics News

Thailand, Switzerland push EFTA deal and US$120m carbon plan

2 days ago
Chinese ex-flight attendant held for aiding illegal border crossings Crime News

Chinese ex-flight attendant held for aiding illegal border crossings

2 days ago
Hua Hin beach buildings face phased demolition from Oct 16 Hua Hin News

Hua Hin beach buildings face phased demolition from Oct 16

2 days ago
More than 600 rally in Bangkok against IMF-World Bank meetings Bangkok News

More than 600 rally in Bangkok against IMF-World Bank meetings

2 days ago
Malaysian couple questioned over 7 fuel cans near IMF meetings Bangkok News

Malaysian couple questioned over 7 fuel cans near IMF meetings

2 days ago
Philippines social media bills follow school shootings, echo Thai debate News

Philippines social media bills follow school shootings, echo Thai debate

2 days ago
Disabled lottery seller killed, dumped in Nan River over debt Crime News

Disabled lottery seller killed, dumped in Nan River over debt

2 days ago
Back to top button
Next articleElephant found dead with electric wire caught on trunk in Loei field