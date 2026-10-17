Bangkok tuk tuk driver fined after charging tourists 4,000 baht

Photo courtesy of Siam News

Hua Mak Police Station has fined a tuk tuk driver 1,500 baht after he charged two Russian tourists 4,000 baht (US$120) for a ride across Bangkok. The pair transferred only 400 baht when they reached their destination.

The fare dispute took place on October 12 at around 11pm near the Sports Authority of Thailand on Ramkhamhaeng Road, in Hua Mak subdistrict, Bang Kapi district. The 31 year old and 34 year old tourists had hailed the tuk tuk to travel to Sukhumvit Soi 4.

Police began checking the case yesterday, October 16, after a video of the exchange spread on social media and drew criticism online. Officers reported the matter to their superiors and asked the driver to come in and explain.

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The 28 year old driver, Piya (surname withheld), told police he did charge the tourists 4,000 baht. He confirmed they paid 400 baht by bank transfer when the ride ended.

Police also found that Piya could not show a driving licence during the check. He was charged with collecting a fare above the rate set in ministerial regulations and driving a public vehicle without showing a licence to officers.

Police settled both offences with fines: 500 baht for overcharging and 1,000 baht for the licence offence, 1,500 baht in total.

Hua Mak police have also contacted the Department of Land Transport. The department is preparing to summon the vehicle’s registered owner and Piya to explain the facts before deciding on any further action.

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