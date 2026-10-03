Bangkok to welcome America’s Got Talent winner Nene Royal

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 3, 2026, 3:00 PM
1 minute read
Bangkok to welcome America’s Got Talent winner Nene Royal

Siam Piwat and its partners will stage a victory parade and welcome event in Bangkok on Sunday, October 4, for NENE Royal, 16 year old Thai performer who won America’s Got Talent (AGT).

The performer, Nene Royal, whose real name is Rattikan Amloi, is from Phuket. This is her first big public welcome in the capital since she returned to Thailand. The event is called ‘Welcome NENE ROYAL: Win The World for Thailand’ and is free to attend.

The parade starts at 1pm in front of Siam Paragon. The route is:

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  • Siam Paragon to Pathumwan intersection
  • Straight past the National Stadium
  • Turn into Banthat Thong Road, then left onto Rama IV Road
  • Left at Sam Yan intersection, past Chulalongkorn University and MBK Center
  • Right past Siam Discovery and Siam Center
  • Back to Siam Paragon

The parade ends at Paragon Hall, on the 5th floor of Siam Paragon, where the main welcome event will be held. Thai and foreign visitors are invited to line the route and cheer her on.

Entry to the event is free. Tickets can be claimed through the ONESIAM app, which will also carry updates, and details are posted on the Siam Paragon Facebook page.

Siam Piwat has also invited private-sector partners, businesses and brands to contribute to a scholarship fund for Nene. The company said her win shows what Thai talent can achieve on the world stage, and that it wants to act as a platform for people with potential.

Nene Royal wins AGT
Photo via Facebook/ AGT Auditions

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 3, 2026, 3:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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