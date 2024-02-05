Bangkok technician arrested for jealousy-fuelled murder of romantic rival

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 43 year old printing technician has been apprehended in Bangkok for fatally stabbing his ex-wife’s partner in a fit of jealousy. The incident occurred early in the morning today (February 5)

The suspect, identified only by his first name, Pongphan, was arrested at a nameless rental room on Suwicharn Damri Road, Bang Yi Khan, Bang Phlat District. The arrest was made by Police Colonel Payap Sombun, the chief of Bang Yi Khan Police Station, and his team, who found Pongphan in possession of a folding knife believed to be the murder weapon.

This tragic episode began at midnight on February 5, when authorities were alerted to an emergency by a woman withholding her last name, Parichat. She reported that 42 year old Suphamit had been stabbed with a knife in the chest and was critically injured. Despite being rushed to Siriraj Hospital, Suphamit succumbed to his injuries, reported KhaoSod.

Police promptly sought the perpetrator, leading them to Pongphan, who was apprehended not far from the crime scene. During preliminary questioning, Pongphan confessed to the stabbing. He admitted to using a 4 to 5-inch long black folding knife to stab Suphamit three times in the chest out of jealousy, as the victim frequently visited Pongphan’s wife. After committing the crime, Pongphan changed his clothes and discarded the knife on a wall near the scene.

Authorities have charged Pongphan with “premeditated murder and carrying a knife in a public place without reasonable cause.” He is now in the custody of the Bang Yi Khan Police Station, where the legal process will continue.

