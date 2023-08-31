Strings of fate: Priceless 200 year old violin finds way back to maestro in Bangkok

A 200 year old violin valued at 18 million baht (US$ 514,580) has been returned to its esteemed owner, a celebrated Chinese violinist after he accidentally left it behind in a Bangkok taxi.

A coordinated effort from Thong Lor police and JS100 traffic radio was indispensable in locating the taxi driver who had ferried the Chinese passenger from a restaurant on Sukhumvit Soi 26. The passenger, the globally recognised violinist Xue Wei, disembarked from the taxi, inadvertently leaving behind a bag carrying the precious violin.

According to Police Sergent Major Kriangkrai Kornthaisong, an investigation officer at the Thong Lor Police Station, Xue Wei sought the assistance of the police to inspect CCTV footage from the locations where he boarded and exited the taxi. However, they were unable to identify the taxi’s licence plate, reported Bangkok Post.

The police, in turn, sought help from JS100 radio, who successfully traced the driver, Uthen Denkhunthod. Uthen arrived at the Thong Lor Police Station late Wednesday evening and presented the 200 year old violin to a Chinese associate of Xue Wei, said Pol. Sgt. Maj. Kriangkrai.

Xue Wei’s friend expressed deep gratitude to Uthen, sharing that the eminent violinist was overjoyed upon hearing his lost violin had been located.

Uthen shared that after realising his passenger had left his bag in his taxi, he was unsure whom to contact. It was only after he checked his phone upon waking up and noticed missed calls from JS100, that he made a return call, setting the wheels in motion for the violin’s return. As a token of gratitude, Xue Wei offered the driver a gift voucher.

