Bangkok taxi driver accused of kicking out female passenger

Police summoned a Thai taxi driver caught on a viral video kicking out a female passenger on a road in Bangkok for making a phone call in his cab.

The victim, Ploy, shared the video with local news site Red Skull as she got into a heated argument with the taxi driver on the street. In the video, Ploy and the taxi driver can be heard arguing.

Ploy: You will be on the news for sure!

Taxi driver: Sure, I like it!

Ploy: You have no manners at all.

Taxi driver: Because you never pay the fare!

Ploy: You chased me out of the car. Don’t touch me! Are you trying to hurt me?

Taxi driver: Stop being clever like a dog! I did not throw you out. You were always on the phone. You did not tell me which way to go!

Trick: I told you. I was talking to my mother.

The two argued for some time at the roadside. The driver wanted the passenger to pay the 59 baht fare, while the woman wanted the driver to take her to the police to see who was wrong.

A tuk tuk driver arrived at the scene and intervened in the dispute. The driver decided to pay the woman’s fare and volunteered to take her to her destination.

Dispute sparked by phone call

Ploy later revealed in the Channel 3 interview that the altercation took place on the Sunday night, October 15. She took a taxi from the Charoen Nakhon to the Lat Phrao area of ​​Bangkok. She informed the driver of the direction and the driver urged her to remind him again because he was forgetful.

Ploy agreed to remind him and then spoke to her mother on the phone. Without a warning, the driver then increased his speed and drove dangerously. She tried to ignore this behaviour and suggested that he change his route as there was a roadworks site ahead.

According to Ploy, the driver did not listen and drove off the route. He then berated her for talking on the phone and told her to get out of the car.

Ploy said she filed a complaint against the driver at Plubpla Chai Police Station, accusing him of insulting her. She then underwent a medical examination and was found to have panic symptoms after the incident. As a result, Ploy filed another complaint, accusing the driver of mentally assaulting her and keeping her in the car.

Officers at Plubpla Chai Police Station said that both parties had been summoned to the police station for further questioning. However, the officers had not yet revealed what punishment would be meted out to the driver.

