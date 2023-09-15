Bangkok Special Prison seeks ‘checkup’ on ex-PM Thaksin at police hospital

Photo courtesy of Agencia EFE.

Bangkok Special Prison is set to send an inquiry to the medical team at the Police Hospital about the condition of former Thailand Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who has been receiving treatment there.

Thaksin has been in the hospital for almost a month, and the prison officials, led by Nasathi Thongplod, insist on following doctors’ orders above all else. Even if treatment extends to a year, Thaksin could remain in the hospital.

Nasathi Thongplod, the Commander of Bangkok Special Prison, revealed that the former Thai PM is still undergoing treatment at the Police Hospital following the doctors’ recommendations. Thursday, September 21 will mark his first month of treatment.

The Bangkok Special Prison will send a letter to the medical team at the Police Hospital, who are treating the 74 year old Thaksin, to inquire about his condition and whether he can be transferred back to Rajthanee Hospital.

Emphasizing the healthcare of the inmates over anything else, the prison commander states that everything will be based on the doctor’s orders. The doctor’s opinion is crucial as previously, there were cases where inmates had to be treated in external hospitals for a year.

When asked about the possibility of Thaksin avoiding prison like other people if the treatment extends to a year, the prison commander said that health is prioritised over everything else. If an inmate isn’t recovering and needs treatment, and the Rajthanee Hospital doesn’t have the necessary treatment equipment, they must stay in an external hospital, reported Sanook.

Only yesterday, a coalition of political activists and reform campaigners demanded the reinstatement of public faith in the rule of law. They urged Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to ensure the re-incarceration of Thaksin.

The former PM, who returned from a 15-year self-imposed exile on August 22, had a brief stint of just 13 hours at the Bangkok Remand Prison before his transfer to the Police General Hospital, where he continues to stay. Read more about the story HERE.

