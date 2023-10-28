Bangkok spa raid: human trafficking ring targets minors

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Today the Anti-Human Trafficking Division (AHTD) led a raid on a spa in Lat Phrao district, Bangkok, which was alleged to be a front for a human trafficking operation. The raid resulted in the arrest of three men, 43 year old Sakdakij (no surname provided), 26 year old Anucha (no surname) and 30 year old Kamsawat (no surname), who were reportedly the manager and supervisors of the establishment.

The law enforcement operation was initiated following a tip-off from The Exodus Road, a non-profit organisation dedicated to fighting human trafficking. They reported that the spa was covertly employing underage boys, under 18 years old, for sexual services, purportedly promoted online as masseurs.

In addition to the arrests, the AHTD also rescued a Burmese minor who had been duped into working at the spa. The boy was taken into protective custody according to the law.

Upon initial interrogation, all three suspects denied the allegations. However, their denials did not convince the authorities, who proceeded to charge them with “conspiring to commit human trafficking and profiting from the prostitution of a minor”. The investigation remains ongoing as the suspects were handed over to AHTD for further questioning and legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

The event marks another significant step in Thailand’s ongoing battle against human trafficking, showcasing the cooperation between law enforcement and non-profit organisations in rooting out such illicit operations. The authorities continue to urge the public to report any suspicious activities, reaffirming their commitment to safeguarding the rights and welfare of vulnerable individuals, particularly minors, from exploitation.

