Bangkok singer arrested for 2 million baht luxury theft spree

An up-and-coming singer was apprehended by Bangkok’s Metropolitan Police on allegations of stealing over 2 million baht worth of luxury branded goods. The arrest of 29 year old Thanandon Ramasutha, was the culmination of a meticulous police investigation following a burglary at a celebrity manager’s home in January 2024.

On January 29, in front of a house in the Lat Phrao 94 area of Bangkok, the police successfully detained Thanandon who was wanted on a Min Buri Criminal Court warrant dated January 26, for theft. Among the items seized were a black Balmain Paris coat, a black and white Versace coat, a pair of Hermes high-heeled sandals, a sedan used in the crime, and other items totalling 13 pieces, collectively valued at over 2 million baht.

The case began after a complaint was filed by celebrity manager Supachai Sriwijit through the IDMB page, who asked the Bangkok Metropolitan Police to track down the culprit who had stolen luxury branded clothes, rare bags, and shoes from his home in mid-January, within the jurisdiction of Sai Mai Police Station.

The investigative team, led by Police Colonel Wichit Thirakachornwong discovered one of the stolen luxury items for sale online. This online posting led to the identification of Thanandon, who had sold the stolen items at a second-hand luxury brand shop located in a popular shopping mall along the Ram Inthra expressway.

The Min Buri Criminal Court approved the arrest warrant No. Jor.154/2567 dated January 26, and a search warrant No. Kor.62/2567 dated January 27. An investigation into Thanandon criminal history revealed ongoing legal proceedings for a previous offence in February 2023.

Upon interrogation, Thanandon tearfully confessed to the crime, citing a troubled family background and gambling addiction as factors that led him to commit theft. He claimed to have been involved in the music industry, having been one of the top 10 finalists in the auditions for the lead singer of the band Restrospec, which gave him access to the manager’s home where the theft occurred.

Police investigation

Follow us on :













A police investigation report indicated Thanandon had entered the victim’s house approximately five times since early 2022 to steal property and sell it to pay off his gambling debts. Following the confession, he was handed over to the Sai Mai Police Station for further legal proceedings.

This case underscores the ongoing battle against property crime in Bangkok and highlights the effectiveness of collaborative police efforts in tracking down and apprehending suspects to ensure justice for victims, reported KhaoSod.