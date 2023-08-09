Road collision: Two motorcyclists dead in suspected hit and run involving luxury car in Bangkok

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A high-speed road collision on a Bangkok road in the early hours of this morning left two motorcyclists dead. The police are looking into the role of a luxury car seen speeding from the scene.

At around 1am, Wat Phraya Krai Police Station officers rushed to the scene on Soi Charoen Krung 84 in Bang Kho Laem District. They were accompanied by medical examiners from Chulalongkorn Hospital and the Por Tek Tung Foundation for the preliminary investigation into the fatal road collision.

The scene of the road collision, a four-lane road without a central divider, bore bloody evidence of the tragedy. The first victim, 31 year old food delivery rider Pradit, was found dead with his face severely wounded. His electric New NQI series bike, with a registration plate of 4 Kor 4897 of Bangkok Province, lay heavily damaged near him. Approximately 3 metres away, a Kawasaki Ninja 400 model bike with registration 6 Kor 6986 of Bangkok Province was spotted. It had also met the same fate with its shock absorbers bent out of shape.

Nearby lay the lifeless body of another young man aged about 25 to 30 years. The man was dressed in a white t-shirt and black jeans, with no identification documents found on him. He suffered a fractured skull, and a broken neck, lying on his back in a pool of blood.

Yongyuth Chinkote, a 29 year old eyewitness, revealed that a GrabFood delivery rider had been speeding down the road against the direction of traffic. Pradit had been riding alongside a black BMW car whose registration number was unknown, reported KhaoSod.

Around that time, another motorcyclist was coming from the west in the correct lane, resulting in a horrible road collision with the GrabFood rider. The impact threw both the riders off their bikes, causing instant death at the unfortunate road collision scene. The black BMW, however, sped away without stopping for a moment.

CCTV footage in the vicinity revealed that just before the road collision, the GrabFood rider had been driving against traffic, corroborating the eyewitness statement.

Though the motive behind the rider’s reckless actions is still unclear, authorities are tracking down the luxury car for its involvement in the incident. The factual reasons leading up to this lethal road collision will become clearer once those driving the car have been questioned.