Bangkok rider snatches tourist bag to fund online gambling

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 4, 2026, 5:24 PM
152 1 minute read
Bangkok rider snatches tourist bag to fund online gambling | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Thong Lor Police Station

A food delivery rider was arrested in Bangkok yesterday, June 3, over the alleged bag snatching of a Qatari tourist in Thong Lor, with police identifying two other suspects in the case.

Thong Lor police arrested 26 year old Anusorn after a Qatari tourist filed a complaint on June 2, reporting that two men on a motorcycle snatched his bag in Soi Sukhumvit 38 before fleeing towards inbound Sukhumvit Road.

The stolen items included 20,000 baht in cash, US$500 in cash, credit cards, and other cards.

Police from Thong Lor Police Station and Metropolitan Police Division 5 later identified three people allegedly involved in the robbery.

Police arrested a food delivery rider in Bangkok after a Qatari tourist reported losing cash and cards in a bag snatching.
Photo via Thong Lor Police Station

Police said 30 year old Worachon selected potential victims, 32 year old Jakraphat drove the motorcycle, and 26 year old Anusorn snatched the tourist’s bag.

Investigators also found that black stickers had been placed over the motorcycle’s registration plate to make the number harder to check.

During questioning, Anusorn told police he worked as a food delivery rider. He admitted receiving 6,000 baht from the robbery and throwing the bag away after the incident.

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Khaosod reported that Anusorn admitted he wanted the money for personal expenses and online gambling.

Police arrested a food delivery rider in Bangkok after a Qatari tourist reported losing cash and cards in a bag snatching.
Photo via Thong Lor Police Station

Anusorn was charged with jointly committing theft at night, causing physical or mental harm, using a vehicle to commit the offence, carrying away stolen property, or evading arrest. His motorcycle was seized as evidence, and he was taken to Thong Lor Police Station for legal proceedings.

Police are gathering evidence to seek arrest warrants for the two other accused and are tracking them down.

Similarly, last year, a 47 year old man was arrested by police at Rattanathibet Police Station for snatching a Myanmar national’s bag to fund online gambling. The bag contained 28,000 baht (US$840), a mobile phone, a passport, a work permit, and other documents.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 4, 2026, 5:24 PM
152 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.