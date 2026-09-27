Bangkok rain drives commuters onto packed trains

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Heavy rain across Bangkok on 25 September sent commuters scrambling away from cars, motorcycles and buses towards the city’s electric train network, packing platforms during the evening rush hour.

Passengers switched travel plans as the downpour raised fears of worsening traffic and waterlogged roads. By 8.30pm, queues had built up at stations across the network, with some commuters reporting delays on certain lines.

Several passengers who normally travel by bus said they switched to the train specifically because of the rain, wary that a prolonged downpour would leave roads gridlocked and journeys taking far longer than usual. They accepted a slightly higher fare in exchange for a faster, more predictable trip.

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Commuters said the trains were noticeably busier than usual once they boarded, with longer waits to get onto carriages at platforms. Despite the crowding, many still viewed the switch as the safer option compared with sitting in rain-hit traffic.

As of 8.30pm, long queues remained at platforms, with commuters continuing to choose the trains over buses despite the higher-than-normal passenger numbers.

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