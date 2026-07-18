Bangkok police smash Vietnamese ice smuggling gang

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: July 18, 2026, 1:45 PM
2 minutes read
Bangkok police smash Vietnamese ice smuggling gang | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

Police have dismantled a Vietnamese-led drug trafficking network accused of hiding crystal methamphetamine, known as ice, inside jars of tamarind paste destined for Tokyo, Japan.

Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Siam Boonsom, alongside Metropolitan Police Division 7 commander Pol Maj Gen Chaiya Phetpanya and investigators from Bang Yi Khan Police Station, announced the bust yesterday, July 17, following the interrogation of a suspect identified only as Sompong.

The case began on July 13, when a courier hired to carry items abroad brought a jar of tamarind paste to police after noticing it was unusually heavy and contained a suspicious object. Tests confirmed the substance was ice, weighing more than 2 kilogrammes and hidden in six foil-wrapped parcels.

Investigators said the method resembled an earlier case involving Meena, a flight attendant detained by Australian authorities, though police have not released further details linking the two cases.

Bangkok police smash Vietnamese ice smuggling gang | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

The investigation traced the operation to a Vietnamese crime network directed from Hanoi through a fake Facebook account. Riders were hired to collect packages from a Vietnamese group’s residence in Thailand before handing them to Thai couriers.

Bangkok police smash Vietnamese ice smuggling gang | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

Police found the account used to pay wages and expenses belonged to Sompong. Vietnamese nationals reportedly took turns withdrawing cash in amounts of 20,000 to 50,000 baht (US$595 to US$1,488) each time, then immediately returned to Vietnam to avoid arrest. Police believe more than four people are involved and have issued warrants for four suspects, Sompong and three Vietnamese nationals who handled the withdrawals, ran the Facebook account and gave orders.

Sompong’s girlfriend has not been named in the warrants but is believed to have known about the operation. Police are expanding the investigation to include her. Sompong has denied the allegations.

Related Articles

Of the three Vietnamese suspects, one has already left Thailand. Police have asked the Immigration Bureau to closely monitor the movements of the remaining two.

The gang reportedly changed tactics regularly to avoid detection, at times concealing drugs inside food products or seasoning powder by slitting packaging and resealing it. Couriers were paid 450 baht per kilogramme, described as a standard rate for such smuggling runs.

Officers said the drugs were destined for Tokyo, where Thai contacts would collect the shipment from couriers before passing it along a chain. Police have contacted the Japanese embassy for assistance and are investigating where the Vietnamese gang sourced the ice, as well as tracing financial transactions amid suspicion the network may be involved in other illegal activity, reported Amarin TV.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok police smash Vietnamese ice smuggling gang | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok police smash Vietnamese ice smuggling gang

2 minutes ago
Ministry scraps 5,924 fraudulent local exam scores | Thaiger Thailand News

Ministry scraps 5,924 fraudulent local exam scores

1 hour ago
Cambodian tycoon rents casino space to scam gang | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian tycoon rents casino space to scam gang

3 hours ago
Thailand weather forecast July 18: East braces for heaviest rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast July 18: East braces for heaviest rain

4 hours ago
Thai-foreign couple fails to settle 195,000 baht wedding catering bill | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-foreign couple fails to settle 195,000 baht wedding catering bill

21 hours ago
SRT launches daily Bangkok-Ayutthaya train service | Thaiger Bangkok News

SRT launches daily Bangkok-Ayutthaya train service

21 hours ago
Passenger accuses Bolt driver of aggressive behaviour in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Passenger accuses Bolt driver of aggressive behaviour in Bangkok

21 hours ago
Khon Kaen woman breaks down after losing lifetime savings in hospital theft | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen woman breaks down after losing lifetime savings in hospital theft

21 hours ago
Security team manager strikes colleague with broken floor tile | Thaiger Bangkok News

Security team manager strikes colleague with broken floor tile

23 hours ago
Princess Anne meets Thai King, Queen, PM, during Thailand visit | Thaiger Thailand News

Princess Anne meets Thai King, Queen, PM, during Thailand visit

23 hours ago
Indian fortune teller arrested over illegal work in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian fortune teller arrested over illegal work in Pattaya

24 hours ago
Thai driver says apology fails to stop road rage suspect from damaging car | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai driver says apology fails to stop road rage suspect from damaging car

24 hours ago
Foreigner speaking fluent Isaan delights Kalasin shop owner | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Foreigner speaking fluent Isaan delights Kalasin shop owner

1 day ago
Phuket student shines at Coding Olympiad Grand Final in Italy | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket student shines at Coding Olympiad Grand Final in Italy

1 day ago
Norwegian man accused of sexually abusing child boxers dies of cancer | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Norwegian man accused of sexually abusing child boxers dies of cancer

1 day ago
Arrest made after shopping courier exposes Japan-bound meth parcel | Thaiger Bangkok News

Arrest made after shopping courier exposes Japan-bound meth parcel

1 day ago
Most Bangkok nightclub fire victims died from toxic gases, not flames, police say | Thaiger Bangkok News

Most Bangkok nightclub fire victims died from toxic gases, not flames, police say

1 day ago
Japan-bound courier finds, reports hidden meth haul | Thaiger Bangkok News

Japan-bound courier finds, reports hidden meth haul

1 day ago
Foreign tourists fall for treat-seeking trap of Krabi cat | Thaiger Krabi News

Foreign tourists fall for treat-seeking trap of Krabi cat

2 days ago
Customer throws, stomps on food over Chiang Mai order mix-up | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Customer throws, stomps on food over Chiang Mai order mix-up

2 days ago
Traffic police aid mother during twin birth emergency in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Traffic police aid mother during twin birth emergency in Bangkok

2 days ago
Debate grows over govt financial assistance for victims of nightclub fire | Thaiger Bangkok News

Debate grows over govt financial assistance for victims of nightclub fire

2 days ago
Japan steps in to help Thailand tackle Kok River contamination | Thaiger Environment News

Japan steps in to help Thailand tackle Kok River contamination

2 days ago
Chinese woman accused of &#8216;repeated disturbances&#8217; in Pai | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chinese woman accused of ‘repeated disturbances’ in Pai

2 days ago
Six juveniles flee detention in stolen pickup, caught in Chaiyaphum | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Six juveniles flee detention in stolen pickup, caught in Chaiyaphum

2 days ago
Thailand News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: July 18, 2026, 1:45 PM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.