Bangkok police seize 10 million meth pills, 60kg crystal meth in major drug bust

Following a two-month-long surveillance operation, the Narcotics Suppression Bureau of Bangkok’s Division 6 successfully dismantled three drug trafficking networks, seizing 10 million methamphetamine pills and 60 kilograms of crystal meth. The haul, intended for distribution in local communities, was intercepted at 1pm yesterday (February 8) at the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police Bureau Division 6.

Assistant Commissioner of the National Police, Samran Nualma, alongside other high-ranking officers, announced the arrest of Watthana, a 30 year old man from Lopburi Province. The suspect was caught with a substantial drug cache, which comprised 10 million methamphetamine pills and 60 kilograms of crystal meth.

This significant arrest stemmed from a previous operation that took place on November 9, when Narcotics Suppression officers of Division 6 expanded their investigations following the apprehension of two suspects in the Buddha Monthon area. These individuals were found in possession of three million methamphetamine pills, 24 kilograms of crystal meth, and 9,000 ecstasy pills. Upon confession, the suspects revealed that they had obtained the narcotics from a network based in the Bang Bo District of Samut Prakan Province.

Diligent investigative work spanning over two months led the authorities to a drug storage location. The breakthrough came at 3am on February 7, when investigators trailed a suspect to the Ayutthaya Province and subsequently arrested the individual along the Theparak Road in Samut Prakan Province. The 10 million methamphetamine pills were discovered concealed in 50 white sacks hidden in the back of a sealed pickup truck, bearing the license plate 2ฒฮ6841 from Bangkok. A further search of a rented house in the Bang Bo District led to the seizure of an additional 60 kilograms of crystal meth, reported KhaoSod.

Ongoing efforts against drug trafficking

These operations marked the fifth consecutive success in an ongoing crackdown against drug trafficking, which began on June 10 last year. The enforcement campaign has been actively targeting online drug transactions, particularly through an application named “X,” leading to multiple arrests across four separate occasions and three different networks over nine months.

Upon interrogation, the arrested suspect confessed to being ordered to collect the drugs from various locations and store them until further instructions were given to distribute them to customers in the Samut Prakan Province. The orders were communicated via a Line account with the username “DEVIL,” for which the suspect was paid 120,000 baht (US$3,347) per job. The earnings were used to support his family and to care for his ailing father.

Further investigation into Watthana’s background revealed a history of drug offences, including two cases in 2014 and 2021, and a conviction for drug possession with intent to distribute in 2019, resulting in a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence. Following this latest arrest, he was handed over to the Central Investigation Bureau for further legal proceedings.