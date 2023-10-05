Bangkok police seek warrants in Siam Paragon shooting case

Photo: by Max Kleinen, on Flickr.

The diligent efforts of the Yannawa Station Police officers are currently focused on compiling substantial evidence to secure arrest warrants for three individuals embroiled in the grave incident which resulted in two deaths and five injuries.

These individuals are alleged to have engaged in the illicit sale of a blank gun to a 14 year old boy, a transaction that would have tragic consequences at the Siam Paragon shopping mall on the fateful day of Monday, October 3.

Heading the investigation are Police Colonel Thiti Saengsawang and Police Lieutenant Colonel Nakornrin Sukontawit, who have taken decisive action by instructing Police Lieutenant Colonel Songsak Sattrit, Deputy Investigator at Yannawa station, to spearhead the collection of irrefutable evidence.

Their goal is to seek judicial approval from the Southern Bangkok Criminal Court to issue the much-needed arrest warrants against the three individuals involved in this distressing incident, reported Khaosod.

At the heart of this legal pursuit lies the accusation that the three individuals collectively engaged in the unlawful sale of firearms and ammunition, a severe offence that has had far-reaching and tragic consequences.

The sale, in question, pertains to a blank gun an imitation firearm ingeniously altered for potential use. Tragically, this weapon found its way into the hands of a 14 year old boy, who, on that ill-fated day, wielded it within the confines of the Siam Paragon mall. This deeply regrettable act resulted in injuries and, heartbreakingly, the loss of innocent lives.

In response to the heart-wrenching tragedy, law enforcement authorities are resolutely pushing forward with legal action against the three individuals involved in this grievous offence. The pursuit of arrest warrants underscores the gravity of the situation and the commitment of the authorities to seek justice for the victims and their families.

The shooting rampage at Bangkok’s Siam Paragon mall tragically claimed the lives of a Chinese woman and a Burmese woman, and injured five others while a brave Thai woman rescued Chinese twins after their mother was killed. Read more about the story HERE

