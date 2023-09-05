Informant fears life after exposing drug cartel and corrupt officers

Jang Talat Phlu, Image courtesy of Bangkok Post

A police informant, known by the alias Jang Talat Phlu, has taken to the Sai Mai Tong Rod (Sai Mai Must Survive) Facebook page, renowned for its help during Covid-19 lockdowns, fearing for his life. He alleges threats from both a police gang and a drug cartel he exposed.

Jang claims that a deputy chief inspector and four junior inspectors, members of the Gang Look Moo (Piglet Gang) operating from a Bangkok police station, are pursuing him. The group, led by a deputy chief inspector identified as Poo Kong Pong (Pol Capt Pong), targeted Jang after he facilitated a bribe payment to them.

Jang’s predicament began after a police raid on a Soi Taksin 19, Thon Buri district house in August last year. The police apprehended a caretaker and confiscated 100,000 methamphetamine tablets. Following the raid, Jang received a phone call from an individual named Coke Bovi. This person requested help in persuading the police not to arrest the drug’s owner. The police demanded a one million baht bribe to drop charges, and the owner managed to negotiate it down to 500,000 baht.

Jang stated that he had recorded the phone conversation with the police gang and the drug owner before the bribe was paid. Nevertheless, Coke Bovi was arrested early this year. This arrest led to the person who financed the bribe contacting Jang to demand a refund. Jang arranged a meeting with Pong at a Talat Phlu nightspot to discuss the refund. However, fearing a setup, he sent a friend in his place.

Pong detained the friend and initially refused to refund the money. He only relented when Jang threatened to release the audio recording of the bribe negotiation. According to Jang, Pong and his gang have been terrorising his family ever since. Additionally, the drug gang is also demanding a refund, leaving Jang in a precarious situation, reports Bangkok Post.

