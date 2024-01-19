Bangkok cops swoop to arrest notorious Sex Creator in human trafficking operation

Amid a crackdown on child exploitation, a special operation by the Department of Administrative Services, and Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, successfully targeted four locations in Bangkok and Pathum Thani, arresting a notorious human trafficking operation known as “Sex Creator.” The group is accused of exploiting a 16 year old girl by filming explicit content for sale on global online platforms, unbeknownst to the girl, who was only paid for her appearance.

Authorities divided into four teams to search and apprehend suspects at the following locations: Soi Borommaratchachonnani 72, Thawi Watthana district, Bangkok; Charoenlap Village 5, Soi 2, Lam Pak Kud Subdistrict, Thanyaburi District, Pathum Thani; a luxury condominium in Makkasan, Ratchathewi district, Bangkok; and another location in Lam Pak Kud Subdistrict, Thanyaburi District, Pathum Thani.

The operation led to the arrest of 29 year old Thanaphan, a prominent figure in Sex Creator (also known as Ch.T.Y.P). He was found to be an administrator of multiple accounts, producing and distributing child pornography.

The group charged membership fees for access and filmed explicit videos with individuals under 18 years old, constituting human trafficking offences. Sex Creator is well-known in Thai society with more than a million followers across three main channels.

The group charged monthly fees ranging from 150 to 799 baht, with tens of thousands of members, and distributed explicit content to individuals under 18 years old, including a victim who was only 16 years old.

The investigation revealed five serious charges against the perpetrator:

Possession of child pornography for sexual benefit for oneself or others, punishable by imprisonment not exceeding five years and/or a fine not exceeding 100,000 baht. Distribution of child pornography to others, punishable by imprisonment not exceeding seven years and/or a fine not exceeding 140,000 baht. Producing, possessing, importing, exporting, or distributing child pornography for commercial purposes, punishable by imprisonment from three to ten years and a fine from 60,000 to 200,000 baht. Importing and distributing obscene data into a computer system accessible by the public, punishable by imprisonment not exceeding five years and/or a fine not exceeding 100,000 baht. Human trafficking offences involving the exploitation of a minor aged over 15 but under 18 years for the production or distribution of pornographic materials, punishable by imprisonment from six to 15 years and a fine from 600,000 to 1.5 million baht.

Officials informed the arrested individuals of their rights and the charges against them. They were then handed over to the investigation officers for further action.

Last night, a special operation team from the Department of Administrative Services, administrative officials of Bang Lamung District, officials from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security and social workers from the Immanuel Foundation of Thailand, came to the aid of the 16 year old victim.

Follow us on :













The victim was brought into the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) for screening, separation, protection, and rehabilitation of human trafficking victims according to legal procedures.

Initial interviews with the victim revealed the following interesting information:

The minor was paid for her appearance in the explicit video by the group without knowing that her video was being sold online. She was lured by her friends who frequented clubs in the Rangsit area to participate in filming the clip. The victim revealed that there are still many of her friends involved in similar activities, which the multidisciplinary team will continue to investigate.