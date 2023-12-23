Gang stole 12 million baht worth of property from vacant houses

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A gang of thieves, responsible for stealing property from vacant houses listed for sale, has been apprehended by the police.

The gang, led by 50 year old Suchat (surname withheld) who recently completed a 10-year sentence for similar crimes, also comprised 64 year old Manop, 46 year old Kachornsak, and 31 year old Adithep. Their haul, including valuables and antiques, was estimated to be worth over 12 million baht.

The police team led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Nopphon Poolsawat, the Deputy Provincial Police Chief, along with Pol. Lt. Col. Prasong Ananmani, the commander of the ninth police station, Pol. Lt. Col. Pramote Chanbunkaew, the commander of Phetkasem police station, and Pol .Lt. Col. Thitipong Siya, the commander of the Ninth Metropolitan Police Division, arrested the gang at 12.30am today, December 23.

Authorities seized a Toyota taxi with the registration number 4ขษ3441 Bangkok, a Honda PCX motorcycle with the registration number 5กส2346 Bangkok, and a Yamaha Mio motorcycle with the registration number ลกต31 Bangkok. They also recovered numerous religious amulets, Buddha statues, collectible stamps, antiques, and foreign liquor.

Their arrest followed a complaint lodged on November 30 by 48 year old Sorathorn who discovered his vacant house in Bang Khae, which was up for sale, had been burgled. The intruders had damaged the door lock and broken into a safe, taking 500,000 baht in cash. Other missing items included religious amulets, Buddha statues, stamps, foreign liquor, antiques, and other collectibles, worth approximately 12 million baht in total.

Upon reviewing CCTV footage, the police discovered that the gang had visited the house three times since mid-November, each time using the taxi to transport the stolen goods. The police identified Suchat as the gang leader due to his past convictions for similar crimes.

Previous conviction

During questioning, Suchat admitted to his involvement in the thefts. He explained that he had recently been released from prison after serving a 10-year sentence for similar crimes. He said that Manop and Kachornsak had initially broken into the vacant house, discovering a wealth of abandoned property. Suchat and Adithep then joined the team, helping to transport the stolen goods and break into the safe, reported KhaoSod.

The gang had visited the house three times to remove the valuables, which they later sold to antique shops and collectors. The proceeds from the sales were divided among the gang members. The police have initially charged the gang with nighttime theft in a residential building, using a vehicle to facilitate the crime or transport the stolen goods, or to escape arrest. The case will now be handed over to the Phetkasem police station for further legal processing.