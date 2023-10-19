Bangkok police and FDA seize codeine-laced syrup worth one million baht

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

In Bangkok on October 17, Pol. Maj. Gen. Anan Nanasombat, who heads the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), and a team from the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commenced a meticulous search operation at six designated locations. The focus of this operation was to locate and seize syrup laced with Codeine and other drugs that had not been officially registered with the relevant authorities. During this extensive operation, over 865 units of syrup products, suspected to contain illegal substances, were confiscated. The estimated worth of these products stands at a staggering one million baht (US$ 27,487).

The FDA had previously received intelligence regarding cough syrups that were suspected to contain Codeine, an opioid that’s often misused. These syrups, alarmingly, had found a market amongst teenagers who were using them as a mixer with soda to create recreational drugs. Acting on this information, the investigative team embarked on a thorough examination of social media platforms and carried out field inspections. The evidence collected from these investigations eventually led to the court-sanctioned search of six different locations in Bangkok, reported The Pattaya News.

The cough syrups seized during this operation are now being analysed for the presence of Codeine and other illicit substances. Pol. Maj. Gen. Anan Nanasombat voiced concern over a growing trend known as Lean, where teenagers misuse cough syrups and painkillers, often mixed with unlawful substances, to create a form of recreational drug. Misuse of these substances can lead to drug addiction and harmful impacts on both physical and mental health.

Officials from the CPPD have made a firm commitment to urgently apprehend those involved in these illegal activities and ensure they face the full force of the law. The objective of this operation and ongoing investigations is to protect consumers, particularly vulnerable teenagers, from the devastating effects of these dangerous and illegal substances.

