Pub-goers sound off: Uproar over 4am curfew storms Thai nightlife in major hotspots

Photo courtesy of The Nation

A storm of complaints has erupted following the controversial 4am curfew for pubs, bars, and entertainment hubs kicked in across Bangkok, Phuket, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, and Koh Samui in Surat Thani province. Some 5,785 grievances have been filed since December 15.

Amidst the cacophony, a Government House insider revealed that the Cabinet has urgently directed the Interior Ministry to quell the unrest, demanding quarterly updates to be presented to the Prime Minister’s Office.

While hotels enjoy the privilege of operating until 4am in adherence to national regulations, entertainment venues falling under this extended timeframe face strict scrutiny under the Entertainment Places Act and the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act.

No mercy is shown towards sales of alcohol to the under-20 crowd or those who succumb to inebriation. The Office of the Prime Minister reports a dip in complaints from 67,919 in fiscal year 2022 to 57,399 last year, yet the public outcry remains fervent, reported The Nation.

Noise disputes claim the top spot in grievances, with 5,607 of the 5,785 cases resolved. However, a symphony of discontent includes 2,355 political complaints, spanning election campaigns, government formation, and party policies. Electricity-related grumbles follow closely, encompassing demands for better services, enhanced pedestrian lighting, reduced bills, and a reevaluation of the electricity calculation method.

In related news, Anutin Charnvirakul, the Interior Minister, expressed his satisfaction with the compliance of business operators and customers to the new opening hours of nightlife venues which now extend to 4am. During an inspection of these venues in Bangkok, including the RCA area along Rama IX Road, he noted that the authorities are diligently checking operating licenses and maintaining public order.

In other news, Thailand Mall Group Co-chairwoman Supaluck Umpujh proposed a novel strategy to invigorate the nation’s economy by attracting a greater influx of foreign tourists. She insists that the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance the tourism sector are moving in the right direction but advocates for the introduction of special incentives to stimulate investments in artificial tourist attractions across the nation.