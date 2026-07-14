Bangkok nightclub issues statement after deadly fire

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 14, 2026, 9:38 AM
1 minute read
Bangkok nightclub issues statement after deadly fire
Edited photo made with photo via Na Ladprao

Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao issued a statement on its Facebook page yesterday, July 13, following the fire that tore through the Bangkok nightclub late on July 12, killing at least 27 people and injuring 63 others.

The venue apologises for the tragedy and announces the establishment of a coordination centre to assist those affected. The centre will facilitate communication with the families of those who died, injured survivors and other affected people while coordinating support with police and relevant agencies.

Those seeking assistance can contact the coordination centre through the venue’s Facebook page, โรงเบียร์ ณ ลาดพร้าว, or its LINE Official account, @859xxeyj.

fire at nightclub in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ Fire & Rescue Thailand

It also confirmed that the venue owner suffered serious injuries in the fire and remains in the intensive care unit (ICU), where doctors continue to provide treatment.

The venue is collecting all relevant information and evidence and is fully cooperating with police investigators and other relevant agencies. It added that it will continue to support the investigation and any legal proceedings.

It is also working directly with those affected and their families to provide assistance. Anyone impacted by the fire is encouraged to contact the coordination centre through the official channels.

Fire at Bangkok nightclub
Photo via Facebook/ FM91 Trafficpro

Any further updates on the incident will be announced only through the official Facebook page, ร้านโรงเบียร์ ณ ลาดพร้าว. The venue urged the public to rely on information from that page and avoid sharing unverified information that could affect those involved or the ongoing investigation.

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The statement concluded by thanking emergency responders, medical personnel, volunteers and members of the public for their assistance. The venue reaffirmed its commitment to fully cooperate with the relevant agencies, continue supporting those affected and provide further updates.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 14, 2026, 9:38 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.