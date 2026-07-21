Families of Bangkok nightclub fire victims receive 9.3m baht in compensation

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 21, 2026, 2:17 PM
1 minute read
Families of Bangkok nightclub fire victims receive 9.3m baht in compensation | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Ministry of Justice

The Ministry of Justice has awarded 9.3 million baht in compensation to the families of 31 victims who died in the recent Bangkok nightclub fire under Thailand’s victim compensation law.

Justice Minister Rutthapol Naowarat presided over the compensation ceremony yesterday, July 20, at the Ministry of Justice.

Each eligible family will receive 300,000 baht. Representatives of 14 families received a combined 4.2 million baht during the ceremony, while the remaining beneficiaries will receive the funds by bank transfer.

Families of 31 Bangkok nightclub fire victims have received 9.3 million baht in compensation from the Ministry of Justice.
Photo via Ministry of Justice

The ministry said officials worked with relevant agencies immediately after the fire to inform victims’ families of their rights, process claims and speed up compensation payments.

The ministry said the payments represent the maximum assistance available under the Compensation for Victims and Compensation and Expenses for Defendants in Criminal Cases Act B.E. 2544 (2001), as amended.

The scheme provides financial assistance to Thai and foreign victims who suffer death, physical injury or mental harm as a result of criminal offences in which they were not involved.

Families of 31 Bangkok nightclub fire victims have received 9.3 million baht in compensation from the Ministry of Justice.
Photo via Ministry of Justice

The compensation follows one of Bangkok’s deadliest nightclub fires in recent years. Police said post-mortem examinations found that most victims died from inhaling toxic gases rather than from burns, with carbon monoxide and cyanide detected in their bodies.

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Investigators are continuing to examine the cause of the blaze. Police are investigating whether the nightclub’s electrical system may have contributed to the fire, but the official cause has not yet been determined.

The investigation also remains focused on identifying those responsible for operating the venue. Police said no criminal charges have been filed because investigators are still gathering evidence and awaiting interviews with the injured owner and others connected to the business.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 21, 2026, 2:17 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.