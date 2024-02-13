BMA proposes 50km/h speed limit on 40 roads in Bangkok

Photo courtesy of iStock

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is set to lodge a request with the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB), advocating for the imposition of a 50 kilometres-per-hour speed limit on 40 roads in central Bangkok and key residential areas. The move is primarily aimed at reducing traffic accidents and enhancing road safety, according to Thaiphat Tanasombatkul, the director-general of BMA’s Traffic and Transportation Department.

The Traffic and Transportation Department, under the umbrella of the BMA, outlined policies and measures to bolster road safety. These strategies involve the application of relevant engineering expertise, the introduction of speed restrictions on roads that traverse communities and residential precincts, the prosecution of alcohol-impaired drivers, the initiation of public awareness campaigns on the perils of road accidents, and the repair of hazardous roads.

In a collaborative effort with Chulalongkorn University, the BMA has evaluated the safety standards of the roads across Bangkok. This evaluation was based on the criteria outlined in the International Road Assessment Programme (iRAP). The study revealed that the standard maximum speed of 80 kilometres per hour within the city was excessively high and posed safety risks to drivers, cyclists, motorcyclists, and pedestrians.

In light of these findings, the department plans to propose to the MPB to reduce the speed limit to 50 kilometres per hour on 40 roads. These include Yaowarat, Banthat Thong, Phra Arthit, Charoen Krung, and Silom, which are located in the city’s inner precincts and residential zones, reported Bangkok Post.

Thaiphat elaborated that once the proposed limit is enforced, the department plans to put up signs indicating the new speed restriction. Additionally, CCTV speed cameras will be installed to monitor and penalise any violators.

